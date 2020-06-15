Information on high-school athletics in the last few weeks for Potomac School and Langley High.
A HELMET REMEMBRANCE: The six seniors who were members of this season’s Potomac School girls varsity softball team will have their initials on the helmets of each of the players on next year’s team. The 2020 season was canceled after Potomac School won its first game because of the COVID-19 pandemic
“It’s a way of celebrating those players,” Potomac School coach Wayne Loving said.
Those senior players are Kat Plaza, Elizabeth Buckwald, Hope Donovan, Kate Newton, Caroline Semel and Kate Entis.
The Potomac School was expected to have a top team again this past spring season and make a strong challenge to defend its Independent School League AA Division tournament championship.
The team also finished second to perennial power Bishop O’Connell in the Division I private-school state tournament in 2019.
LANGLEY SPRING SPORTS PROGRAM: Even though there were no high-school sports this spring, the Langley High School Athletic Boosters still published its spring athletic program, dedicating it to the school’s 2020 senior class.
Each Langley spring athlete will receive a copy of the program as a gift from the boosters. Any seniors or anyone interested in obtaining the program should contact Becky Zeiller at bzeiller@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.