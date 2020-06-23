Seniors Lauren Flynn and John Pius recently were chosen and announced as Yorktown High School’s top female and male athletes of the year, respectively, as selected by the school’s varsity head coaches.
Flynn was a standout girls soccer player for Yorktown, helping the Patriots win the 2019 Class 6 state championship with an unbeaten record. She will play soccer in college at Florida State.
There was no 2020 high-school soccer season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Flynn was one of Yorktown’s top scorers on that 2019 team.
Pius was a standout football and boys basketball player for Yorktown. He helped both teams win Liberty District championships during the 2019-20 campaigns. Pius also was the Sun Gazette’s Defensive Player of the Year in football for the 2019 season.
Pius will play football at the College of William and Mary.
YORKTOWN GIRLS SOCCER: The one-year anniversary of the Yorktown High School girls soccer team’s state championship came and went without any fanfare.
Yorktown, which finished unbeaten in 2019 with a dominating 24-0-1 record and 14 shutouts, did not have the opportunity to defend its Class 6 title because the 2020 spring high-school season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a number of key returners, the 2020 squad was confident it could have made a strong run to win the state again.
“We really wanted another [state-championship] ring and we believed we had the chance, talent and great team chemistry to win it again,” said Allie Strazella, who would have captained the 2020 team and will play at Gettysburg College.
Yorktown had an 8-0 playoff record last spring with six shutouts, outscoring opponents, 31-2. The team blanked T.C. Williams, 2-0, in the state final, going 3-0 in the Class 6 tourney, outscoring those teams, 10-0.
