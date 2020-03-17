O’CONNELL BASEBALL: The Bishop O’Connell Knights opened their season with a 7-5 win over Gonzaga in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference game, then had upcoming contests suspended because the school closed because of the COVID-19 virus. It is not known when the season will resume.
In the win over Gonzaga, O’Connell had eight hits, including three from Jack O’Connor. Nick Frazier and Jake Feffer (triple) each had two hits and two RBI and Ryan Bhojwani had a hit and an RBI. Bhojwani and Jack Jones had stolen bases.
On the mound, Corey Knauf got the win in relief, striking out six in 22/3 innings. Jack Berry started and fanned five in three innings and Eddie Eisert earned the save with two Ks.
O’Connell pitchers struck out 13 and walked nine.
O’CONNELL GIRLS BASKETBALL: The Bishop O’Connell Knights (24-7) were ranked No. 2 in Northern Virginia by the NOVAhoops.com Website.
Paul VI Catholic (31-4) was ranked No. 1, having defeated O’Connell in the Division I private-school state tournament championship game. O’Connell defeated Paul VI in a regular-season game this past season.
O’CONNELL WRESTLER SECONOD AT STATE: Bishop O’Connell High School’s Christian Tesnow finished second at 195 pounds at the recent Division I private-school state meet.
O’Connell’s Marcus Lewis was fourth at 145, Joe Young fifth at heavyweight, Kyle Gallagher sixth at 160 and Andres Penafiel eighth at 152.
At the National Prep Championships, Tesnow had a 1-2 record at 195.
O’CONNELL BOYS BASKETBALL: Bishop O’Connell High School’s Paul Lewis, a sophomore guard, was a second-team Washington Catholic Athletic Conference selection in boys basketball for his performance during the 2019-20 season.
Making honorable mention from O’Connell were junior guard Wes Peterson and sophomore forward David Onanina.
TRACK AND FIELD: One of the many sporting events cancelled or put on hold because of the COVID-19 virus was the first annual Noel Deskins Invitational meet scheduled for March 21 at Wakefield High School. It has not yet been rescheduled.
Deskins was the longtime director of student activities at Wakefield. She retired this past December.
CANCELLATIONS: Some of the high-school athletic Websites have updated varsity schedules starting the week of April 13 with games and events. Any contests before that will likely not be made up, so each regular season will be shortened, then the postseasons will begin in May. At least that’s the thinking now, but things could change.
Sports seasons and classes have been suspended and put on hold because of the COVID-19 virus.
Classes in Arlington public schools have been cancelled until April 14. Sports teams are not allowed to hold practices at this point.
The spring varsity sports season was supposed to begin the week of March 16. The Virginia High School League made the decision that any game not played during the delay will not count as a forfeit.
