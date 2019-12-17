WRESTLING: With an individual champion and a runner-up, the Wakefield Warriors finished eighth at the annual NOVA Classic wrestLing tournament at Fairfax High School.
Wakefield’s champion was Steven Rochard at 152 pounds with a 5-0 record that included four pins in right at 11 minutes. He won in the championship match by a 5-0 score.
Second for Wakefield was Vicent Galang at 160. He was 4-1 with three pins and a major decision. Galang lost in the finals by a 9-5 score.
Wakefield’s Ejaz Qureshi finished fourth at 126, Carlos Sayes was sixth at 195 and Dennis Urquilla eighth at 145.
For Washington-Liberty at the meet, William Murphy finished seventh at 182 and Ahmad Williams eighth at 160.
For Yorktown, Bijon Bose was seventh at 120.
For Bishop O’Connell, Joe Young was third at 285, Marcus Lewis sixth at 152 and Bobby McDonough eighth at 170.
ALL-STATE VOLLEYBALL: Washington-Liberty Generals senior hitter Katie Shiere was a second-team all-state Class 6 girls selection for her play this season and helping the team win district and region tournaments and reaching the state-tourney semifinals.
ALL-STATE O’CONNELL VOLLEYBALL: Bishop O’Connell High School’s Anna Drahozal and Skye Ferris were Virginia Independent Schools Division I first-team all-state selections in girls volleyball.They helped O’Connell reach the state-tournament semifinals this season.
