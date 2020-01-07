HOLIDAY WRESTLING: A number of local teams participated at the Battle of the Bridge holiday wrestling competition at Woodbridge High School.
The Oakton Cougars enjoyed the most success with six grapplers placing in the top eight.
Third was Isaac Hegg a 120 pounds and Tony Trieu was fourth at 195. Sixth was Daniel Melara (160), Amin Bakhtiyor was sixth at 132, and eighth were Vlad Condino (145) and Sadeg Ashaip (182).
From McLean High, Nathaniel Walker was sixth at 182 and Justin Dehghan seventh at 120.
Langley High’s Calab Womack was eighth at 220. Womack had a 17-4 record and had won two tournaments through recent action.
* At the Joe Verciglio Invitational at Chantilly High School, the Oakton Cougars finished fifth, with two individual runner-up finishers.
Those two second-place finishers were Isaac Hegg at 120 pounds and Daniel Melara at 160.
SWIM AND DIVE: The Madison Warhawks routed Marshall and Edison in a recent non-district swimming and diving tri-meet.
Multiple winners in swimming events for Madison were Anna Sullivan, Elizabeth Kuhlkin, Maggie Shi, Morgan Howatt, Sophia Brown, Bryden Philpott, Owen Dyson, Benham Cobb and Jacob Roth. Other winners were Jackson Miller, James Rushforth and Natalie Lauer. Sam Duncan and Maddy Grosz won the diving for Madiosn.
MADISON ICE HOCKEY: The Madison Warhawks blanked South Lakes, 8-0, in club action for their first win of the season.
Zach Helfant and Preston Cain scored two goals each. Matt Hetherington, George Bilidas, Nick Willey and Tom Hetherington had on each. Assists went to Matt Hetherington (two), Nick Willey (two), Tom Hetherington (two), Helfant, Justin Machovina, Michael Crespy and Will Albrittian.
The Warhawks outshot South Lakes, 52-12, with goalie Justin Wood earning the shutout.
LANGLEY BOYS YOUTH NIGHT: Langley High School’s boys basketball youth night is Friday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. for the home varsity game against the Yorktown Patriots in Liberty District action.
Boys who are wearing youth basketball jerseys will be admitted free to the game.
There will be giveaways and prizes at the contest.
