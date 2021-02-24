Following is a roundup of how local athletes performed in various Virginia High School League Class 6 state competitions, along with some region-tourney and other events.
STATE WRESTLING RESULTS: Madison High School’s Nicholas Ceynowa at 195 pounds and McLean’s Brigham DeVore at 220 each finished third with 3-1 records at the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state wrestling tournament.
Each wrestler lost their first match, then rebounded with three wins in a row to place third.
Ceynowa’s three victories were by pin after a first-round 5-2 loss. That wrestler finished fifth.
DeVore was pinned in the first round, then won by pin then had two regular decisions.
Langley High’s Alex Woltman finished fourth at 132 with a 2-2 record as did Oakton’s Isaac Hegg at 152. Fifth were Oakton’s Romin Bakhtiyor (145) and McLean’s Matt Lochli at 182.
Sixth were Marshall’s Owen Lebkisher (138) and Nicolas Zuniga (285), Madison’s Samuel Sorrell (145) and John Kustra (182) and Langley’s Chur-Yong Mon (220).
Madison finished 15th in the team competition.
STATE DIVING RESULTS: Oakton High School senior Maddie Reese finished third in the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 girls state diving championships with a 443.3 score. The winning score was 478.95 by Ellie Joyce of Washington-Liberty High School.
Langley High’s Claire Vroom was fifth.
In the boys Class 6 state meet, McLean High School freshman Nick Wanzer finished fifth (465.55 points) with Oakton High’s Spencer Dearman sixth (460.7) and Langley’s Matteo Vasiliadis seventh (458.25). All three had All-American point totals.
The winning total was 525.5 by Chantilly High’s Matthew Bray.
REGION TRACK AND FIELD: There were a few local high-school athletes who won or placed high in the final events on Feb. 17 of the 6D North Region girls and boys indoor track and field meet, which was drawn out over multiple days because of the weather.
The majority of the events were held outside at Chantilly High School because of the pandemic.
McLean High’s Xavier Jemison won the boys 1,000-meter race in 2:34.94 and finished second in the 1,600.
Oakton High’s Zach Morse won the boys 1,600 in 4:27.58.
Marshall High’s Sebastian Malave was second in the boys 1,000 and Langley’s Jackson Ellinger was third in the race.
McLean’s Thais Rolly was third in the girls 1,000.
REGION BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: The defending 6D North Region Tournament girls basketball champion Marshall Statesmen (12-1) lost in the quarterfinals of the competition to the visiting Herndon Hornets, 45-43, in overtime after receiving a first-round bye for winning the National District title.
Marshall missed a couple of shots at the buzzer in overtime to lose for the only time this season.
“Herndon is pretty good when they have all of their players healthy, and they all played,” Marshall coach Mike Trivisonno said. “The game was at the pace and level we wanted. It was a defensive battle and the game came down to a couple of possessions and a couple of big plays.”
Marshall had won two of the last three region titles and three district crowns in recent seasons.
nThe McLean Highlanders (5-11) defeated Wakefield, 64-32, then lost to Chantilly, 55-30, in the girls 6D North Region basketball tournament and the Oakton Cougars (5-7) lost to Herndon, 56-46, in the first round.
nIn the boys 6D North Region basketball tournament, the Langley Saxons (8-7) and McLean Highlanders (5-10) each went 1-1 and the Oakton Cougars (4-11) and Marshall Statesmen (4-8) each went 0-1.
McLean’s 47-41 first-round win over Marshall was the team’s sixth overall region-tourney victory in program history, the last in 2019. The others were two in 2012 and in 1989 and 1991.
ICE HOCKEY PLAYOFFS: The eighth-seed Langley Saxons (6-4-1) won their opening match of the Northern Virginia Scholastic Ice Hockey League playoffs with a 5-3 win over No. 9 seed Independence (4-7).
Kam Khazai scored two goals and had one assist for the Langley club team. Daniel Veretenov and Max Veretenov each had one goal and one assist. Callie Cahill had one goal and Zack Jordan had one assist.
Lee Song earned the win in goal.
Langley was scheduled to meet top-seed Briar Woods (9-0-1) in the quarterfinals.
The 11th seed Madison Warhawks (3-7-1) lost to sixth-seed Broad Run (8-1-2), 8-1, in the first round and the 10th-seed Oakton Cougars (4-7) were blanked by No. 7 seed Stone Bridge (8-2-1), 1-0.
Peter Dorscheff scored Madison’s goal.
The fourth-seed McLean Highlanders (6-3-1) had a first-round bye and was scheduled to face No. 5 seed Yorktown (9-2) in the quarterfinals.
GOLFER PLACES 19TH: Langley High School senior golfer Kelly Chinn tied for 19th with a 5-over 74-70-77–221 total at the 17th annual Jones Cup Invitational golf tournament in Sea Island, Ga. The winning score was 214 in the national event.
The competition included top junior players in the U.S. and other parts of the world.
