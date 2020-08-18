NEW YORKTOWN GYMNASTICS COACH HIRED: Yorktown High School has chosen Jessie Everett as its new head girls gymnastics coach.
Everett has been an assistant coach with the program for years and is a former standout Yorktown gymnast, scoring high in district, region and state competitions.
She replaces Joanne Price, who led the program for many years and to district championships and top finishes in the region and state.
Price also is a former Better Sports Club of Arlington Coach of the Year awardee.
TWO O’CONNELL BASEBALL PLAYERS MAKE CHOICES: Bishop O’Connell High School baseball players Ryan Bhojwani and Joe Suarez have made choices to play college baseball at Rice University and Harford Community College, respectively. The two did not play high-school ball this past spring because the campaign was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This summer, Suarez was a starting infielder and pitched for the Arlington Post 139 baseball team that finished second in tournament playoff action.
Bhojwani played for a travel baseball team.
WAKEFIELD COACHING OPENINGS: The following coaching vacancies are open at Wakefield High School. Head rifle team. The coach will work with a co-ed team of athletes and a team of Arlington rifle coaches to train and manage young athletes in the sport of marksmanship with air rifles.
Also, head color guard position is open. For information about those positins, contact nathel.hailey@apsva.us for information and to apply.
