Bishop O’Connell High School baseball player and former Arlington Senior Babe Ruth standout Bobby McDonough recently threw a eight-strikeout, no-walks complete game to get the win for the 17-under Molina Stars travel baseball team this fall.
BROTHERS TO RUN IN COLLEGE: Twin brothers Bowen and Reece Shuttleworth, 2020 Yorktown High School graduates, are freshmen members of different college men’s cross country teams this fall.
The two were standout performers in cross country and track and field at Yorktown.
Bowen Shuttleworth will run at the College of William and Mary and Reece Shuttleworth at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Last fall, the brothers helped the Yorktown boys finish second in the Liberty District meet, then fourth in the 6D North Region championships.
Reece finished fifth individually and Bowen eighth, just six seconds apart, in the district meet. Each had two 25 finishes in the region.
STAYING IN SHAPE: With gyms and other workout facilities closed, former Wakefield High School boys basketball standouts, and now college players, Alan Treakle and Deng Nhail spent time staying in shape for the upcoming winter season this summer by regularly running through the school parking lot and surrounding streets.
Treakle will be a senior guard for the University of Mount Olive in North Carolina. Nhial will be a junior forward for the University of West Georgia.
MEET THE COACHES: Whether or not any public-school sports are played during the 2020-21 school year, varsity teams in Arlington are still holding meet-the-coaches-nights. They will be held “virtually” over the upcoming days.
For information on those times and dates for the meetings, visit the high-schools’ athletic Web sites and Twitter sites.
