LANGLEY WRESTLING: With two individual champions, the Langley Saxons finished second in the Panther Invitational.
The champions were Christos Kalpaxis at 195 pounds and Caleb Womack at 220. Both were 3-0.
Kalpaxis had two pins and won 9-6 in the final. Womack had a pin, won 13-2 and won 4-1 in the final.
Second for Langley were Alex Woltman (126) and Lucas Gautheir (152). Third were Ryan Roncskevitz (106) Liam Noonan (182) and Jack Bush (heavyweight).
MADISON ICE HOCKEY: The Madison High School club ice hockey team defeated Oakton, 5-3, to earn Town of Vienna bragging rights.
Scoring goals for Madison were J.T. Gary with two and Taku Ceasari, George Bilidas and Matt Hetherington with one each. Assists went to Ben Cowell and George Bilidas with two each and Gary, Michael Crespy and T.J. Ezzard with one each.
Oakton tied the match at 2, then Madison’s defense took over.
Madison outshot Oakton, 31 to 8 in the match.
GEORGE McLEAN: Former Madison High School head boys basketball coach George McLean died on Dec. 13. He was 76.
McLean won 206 games during his tenure as Madison’s coach from 1973 to 1988. His teams won four district championships and advanced to the region tournament six times, back when fewer teams earned region berths.
McLean, who graduated from Knapp High School in North Carolina, was chosen Coach of the Year multiple times during his tenure at Madison. He was selected into Madison’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2003. McLean was a physical education teacher at Madison.
In college at the University of North Carolina, McLean played basketball under legendary coach Dean Smith.
A celebration of McLean’s life was held Jan. 11 in Nags Head.
LANGLEY BOYS YOUTH HOOPS NIGHT: Langley High School’s boys basketball youth night is Friday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. for the home varsity game against the Yorktown Patriots.Boys wearing youth basketball jerseys are admitted free. There will be giveaways and prizes.
