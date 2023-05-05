BASEBALL
Commonwealth District
First round
Wednesday, May 10
No. 5 Stafford at No. 4 Brooke Point, 6 p.m.
No. 6 North Stafford at No. 3 Mountain View, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Massaponax at No. 2 Colonial Forge, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday, May 12
Stafford-Brooke Point winner at No. 1 Riverbend, 6 p.m.
Final
Tuesday, May 16
6 p.m.
North Stafford-Mountain View winner vs. Massaponax-Colonial Forge winner, 6 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Cedar Run District
First round
Monday, May 8
No. 5 Gainesville at No. 4 John Champe, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Osbourn Park at No. 3 Patriot, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, May 10
Gainesville-John Champe winner at No. 1 Battlefield, TBA
Osbourn Park-Patriot winner at No. 2 Freedom-South Riding, TBA
Final
Friday, May 12 at highest seed
GIRLS LACROSSE
First round
Monday, May 8
No. 5 Gainesville at No. 4 Patriot, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Osbourn at No. 3 Freedom-South Riding, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, May 10
Gainesville-Patriot winner at No. 1 Battlefield, TBA
Osbourn-Freedom winner at No. 2 John Champe, TBA
Final
Friday, May 12 at highest seed
