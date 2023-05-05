baseball generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

BASEBALL

Commonwealth District

First round

Wednesday, May 10

No. 5 Stafford at No. 4 Brooke Point, 6 p.m.

No. 6 North Stafford at No. 3 Mountain View, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Massaponax at No. 2 Colonial Forge, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, May 12

Stafford-Brooke Point winner at No. 1 Riverbend, 6 p.m.

Final

Tuesday, May 16

6 p.m.

North Stafford-Mountain View winner vs. Massaponax-Colonial Forge winner, 6 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Cedar Run District 

First round

Monday, May 8

No. 5 Gainesville at No. 4 John Champe, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Osbourn Park at No. 3 Patriot, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, May 10

Gainesville-John Champe winner at No. 1 Battlefield, TBA

Osbourn Park-Patriot winner at No. 2 Freedom-South Riding, TBA

Final

Friday, May 12 at highest seed

GIRLS LACROSSE

First round

Monday, May 8

No. 5 Gainesville at No. 4 Patriot, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Osbourn at No. 3 Freedom-South Riding, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, May 10

Gainesville-Patriot winner at No. 1 Battlefield, TBA

Osbourn-Freedom winner at No. 2 John Champe, TBA

Final

Friday, May 12 at highest seed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.