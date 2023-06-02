baseball generic.jpg
BASEBALL

CLASS 6

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, June 6

BOYS LACROSSE

CLASS 6 

BOYS LACROSSE

State quarterfinals

Thursday, June 1

Robinson 8, Yorktown 6

Friday, June 2

Cosby 14, Freedom-South Riding 8

Battlefield 13, Kellam 1

Madison 10, Lake Braddock 5

Semifinals

Wednesday, June 7

Battlefield at Cosby, 7:30 p.m.

Madison vs. Robinson

Final

Saturday, June 10 at John Champe HS

10 a.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

CLASS 6 

Quarterfinals

Friday, June 2

Colgan 16, Cosby 15

Battlefield 22, Ocean Lakes 3

Oakton 7, WT Woodson 4

Robinson 7 Madison 6

Semifinals

Wednesday, June 7

Colgan at Battlefield, 5:30 p.m.

Oakton vs. Robinson

Final

Saturday, June 10 at John Champe HS, 12:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

CLASS 6 

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, June 7

Landstown at Battlefield, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

CLASS 6

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, June 6

Kellam at Colgan, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7

Battlefield at Cosby, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 3

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, June 6

York at Brentsville, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

CLASS 6 

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, June 6

Grassfield at Osbourn Park, 6 p.m.

CLASS 3

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, June 6

York at Brentsville, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

CLASS 6 BOYS TOURNAMENT

Singles

Semifinals at Huntington Park, Newport News

Friday, June 9

Vincent Yi (Ocean Lakes) vs. Rayan Elkhalfi (Yorktown), 9 a.m.

Matthew Staton (Colgan) vs Ryan Battaglia (W.T. Woodson), 9 p.m.

Final

Saturday, June 10 at Huntington Park, Newport News

9 a.m.

Doubles

Thursday, June 8 at Huntington Park, Newport News

Braud/Teverouskyi (Cosby) vs. Gupta/Galov (Langley), 1 p.m.

Staton/Villasmil (Colgan) vs. Kim/Li (Thomas Jefferson S&T), 1 p.m.

Final

Friday, June 9 at Huntington Park, Newport News

1 p.m.

CLASS 6 GIRLS TOURNAMENT

Team

Quarterfinals, Friday, June 2

Battlefield 5, Ocean Lakes 0

Freedom-South Riding 5, Cosby 3

Langley 5, W.T. Woodson 0

Madison 5, Thomas Jefferson S&T 0

Semifinals

Monday, June 5

Freedom-South Riding at Battlefield, 3:30 p.m.

Madison at Langley, 2 p.m.

Final

Thursday, June 8 at Huntington Park, Newport News

11 a.m.

Singles

Semifinals

Friday, June 9 at Huntington Park, Newport News

Meghan Moore (Cosby) vs. Simone Bergeron (Madison), 9 a.m.

Sofia Raval (Battlefield) vs. Joselyn Limbago (W.T. Woodson), 9 a.m.

Final

Saturday, June 10 at Huntington Park, Newport News

9 a.m.

Doubles

Semifinals

Thursday, June 8 at Huntington Park, Newport News

Moore/Kozlowski (Cosby) vs. Talarek/Henrysonn-Gibbs (Langley), 1 p.m.

Raval/Buckley (Battlefield) vs. Sultanaeva/Mew (Robinson), 1 p.m.

Final

Friday, June 9 at Huntington Park, Newport News

1 p.m.

