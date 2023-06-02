BASEBALL
CLASS 6
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, June 6
BOYS LACROSSE
CLASS 6
BOYS LACROSSE
State quarterfinals
Thursday, June 1
Robinson 8, Yorktown 6
Friday, June 2
Cosby 14, Freedom-South Riding 8
Battlefield 13, Kellam 1
Madison 10, Lake Braddock 5
Semifinals
Wednesday, June 7
Battlefield at Cosby, 7:30 p.m.
Madison vs. Robinson
Final
Saturday, June 10 at John Champe HS
10 a.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
CLASS 6
Quarterfinals
Friday, June 2
Colgan 16, Cosby 15
Battlefield 22, Ocean Lakes 3
Oakton 7, WT Woodson 4
Robinson 7 Madison 6
Semifinals
Wednesday, June 7
Colgan at Battlefield, 5:30 p.m.
Oakton vs. Robinson
Final
Saturday, June 10 at John Champe HS, 12:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
CLASS 6
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, June 7
Landstown at Battlefield, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
CLASS 6
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, June 6
Kellam at Colgan, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 7
Battlefield at Cosby, 5:30 p.m.
CLASS 3
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, June 6
York at Brentsville, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
CLASS 6
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, June 6
Grassfield at Osbourn Park, 6 p.m.
CLASS 3
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, June 6
York at Brentsville, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
CLASS 6 BOYS TOURNAMENT
Singles
Semifinals at Huntington Park, Newport News
Friday, June 9
Vincent Yi (Ocean Lakes) vs. Rayan Elkhalfi (Yorktown), 9 a.m.
Matthew Staton (Colgan) vs Ryan Battaglia (W.T. Woodson), 9 p.m.
Final
Saturday, June 10 at Huntington Park, Newport News
9 a.m.
Doubles
Thursday, June 8 at Huntington Park, Newport News
Braud/Teverouskyi (Cosby) vs. Gupta/Galov (Langley), 1 p.m.
Staton/Villasmil (Colgan) vs. Kim/Li (Thomas Jefferson S&T), 1 p.m.
Final
Friday, June 9 at Huntington Park, Newport News
1 p.m.
CLASS 6 GIRLS TOURNAMENT
Team
Quarterfinals, Friday, June 2
Battlefield 5, Ocean Lakes 0
Freedom-South Riding 5, Cosby 3
Langley 5, W.T. Woodson 0
Madison 5, Thomas Jefferson S&T 0
Semifinals
Monday, June 5
Freedom-South Riding at Battlefield, 3:30 p.m.
Madison at Langley, 2 p.m.
Final
Thursday, June 8 at Huntington Park, Newport News
11 a.m.
Singles
Semifinals
Friday, June 9 at Huntington Park, Newport News
Meghan Moore (Cosby) vs. Simone Bergeron (Madison), 9 a.m.
Sofia Raval (Battlefield) vs. Joselyn Limbago (W.T. Woodson), 9 a.m.
Final
Saturday, June 10 at Huntington Park, Newport News
9 a.m.
Doubles
Semifinals
Thursday, June 8 at Huntington Park, Newport News
Moore/Kozlowski (Cosby) vs. Talarek/Henrysonn-Gibbs (Langley), 1 p.m.
Raval/Buckley (Battlefield) vs. Sultanaeva/Mew (Robinson), 1 p.m.
Final
Friday, June 9 at Huntington Park, Newport News
1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.