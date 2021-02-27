With the condensed and delayed fall outdoor high-school sports season finally beginning last week with outside football and field hockey games, stadiums and stands won’t be empty of fans any longer. A lucky few will be permitted to watch the action, and that’s a very welcome thing.
Those stands and stadiums have been empty since the 2019 fall season because the 2020 spring outdoor campaign was canceled with the pandemic scare. Next, the fall season was delayed until this month, putting football in February. How weird is that?
Now, the high-school scoreboards will be working, the stadium lights will be turned on and shining brightly, and action will take place on the fields with those few fans cheering and watching with excitement.
Maybe many of those spectators will be stomping their feet in the bleachers as well.
It has been months since those outside sports venues have been active. School athletic directors have been busy in recent days making sure stadium lights and speakers and all the other things necessary to host games are still in working order.
Are those football yard markers, endzone pylons and goalpost padding still stored in the same place, and how about those football goalposts? Are they all level and squared up, ready for kickoff?
With spectator numbers still limited, unfortunately there won’t be any of those entertaining and loud student sections cheering for their teams. Hopefully, those groups eventually can return in full, primed and ready to cheer louder than ever. How does that popular “I believe” cheer go that student sections so often chant? It hasn’t been heard for way too long.
It is so nice to see those high-school stadiums with some fans on hand and in working order once again.
Now, let’s just hope all of that continues and eventually everything returns to normal. “I believe.”
