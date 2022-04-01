Near the end of the first week of the spring sports season, Unity Reed activities director Kevin Turner e-mailed first-year boys lacrosse head coach Jacob Williams for a status report.

In particular that morning, Turner wanted to know whether the Lions had enough players to field a varsity team because tryouts were now over. Out of fairness to other schools, Turner needed the update right then. If Unity Reed didn’t have enough players, those schools needed time to adjust their regular-season schedules and find another opponent.

Williams wished he had a better answer because this hit home. A 2010 graduate of the school, then known as Stonewall Jackson, and a three-year lacrosse player, Williams was the only candidate to apply for the head coaching position after Sean McMahon took the similar job at first-year Gainesville High School.

Williams interviewed for the Unity Reed position in February, hoping for a full roster. But with only six players at practice and no expected additions to fill out the minimum 10 players needed to play a game, Williams accepted the reality of the situation and told Turner the truth: It appeared Unity Reed would not have a varsity team.

Then came the hard part. Later that afternoon when Williams arrived for practice, he gathered Unity Reed’s boys lacrosse players into the weight room to deliver the unpleasant news.

As expected, the players were shocked and disappointed about not having a varsity season. But once they got over the initial blow, they refused to walk away. Instead, they focused on one viable option: They could compete against each other even if they practiced using only one goal and on one half of the field. This was better than the alternative.

“It was, ‘OK, we will make the most of it,’” Williams said. “We’re not going to go home and do nothing.”

The decision affected the team’s two seniors the most because this would be their last high school season. Three-year varsity members TJ McMahon and Alex Hincy lost their sophomore season when the pandemic wiped out the spring schedule and then competed in a shortened season in 2021.

At the start of this school year, McMahon knew the Lions faced a sizable challenge in finding enough lacrosse players. He walked the hallways trying to recruit prospective candidates.

In 2021, Unity Reed went 5-4 with a senior-dominated 25-player roster. But when those 17 seniors graduated, there wasn’t much left in reserve..

In January, with interest at a standstill and the threat of no season creeping closer, McMahon said he contacted the Virginia High School League to see whether he could still attend Unity Reed as a student, but play for neighboring Osbourn Park as an athlete. The VHSL said he could not.

After exhausting all his options, McMahon sought ways to build the program back up by conducting clinics for middle-schoolers and continuing to look for new players.

McMahon, who plans to play club lacrosse at Longwood University, received one taker in senior Malaki Childs. Childs hadn’t played any sports at Unity Reed but decided to give it a shot. He struggled early but quickly improved.

Since the announcement of no varsity season, the Lions have added three underclassmen, giving them nine.

McMahon and Hincy hope it’s a sign of things to come.

“We have a tradition of good success here,” Hincy said. “We want to continue that. The hope is for the future so that teams will be there if we put in the work now.”