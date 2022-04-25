The McLean Highlanders improved to 4-2 and tied for second place in the Liberty District with a 9-1 home victory over the Washington-Liberty Generals.
Piper Tedrow was 4 for 4 for McLean to lead a 13-hit attack. Elise Walker, Gabby Colder (four RBI), Macey Johnson and Lily Brumbaugh (home run, double) all had two hits each.
Colder was the winning pitcher in five innings of work. She allowed four hits and no runs.
* The Langley Saxons girls high-school softball team recently finished 3-0 on a spring-break trip to Myrtle Beach.
Maddie White had two complete, seven-inning-game victories on the mound, fanning 10 in one contest and nine in the other. Langley’s other winning pitcher was Ally Nicholas in relief.
Among top hitters for Langley were White, Maya Hall, Reese Torres, Delaney Ross, Kira Lentz, Sarah Semko, Lauren Kim and Charlotte Loving.
In two other recent games, Langley defeated Yorktown, 12-2, and W.T. Woodson, 13-3. Lentz, White, Loving, Torres (home run), Kim, Delaney Ross and Lilly Wu were among Langley’s top hitters in the wins.
Langley lost to Wakefield, 4-2, in April 21 Liberty District action.
* The Potomac School Panthers (10-1) won three games last week, as the high-school team is ranked second in the Division I private-school state poll.
The Panthers blanked Georgetown Visitation, 10-0, and Georgetown Day, 17-0, and routed Alexandria City, 11-1.
Abby Rebhan tripled and had two hits against Alexandria City. She pitched a three-inning no-hitter in the 17-0 win with five strikeouts and no walks. She also pitched in the other two wins along with Yanna Bravewolf.
Potomac School has muliple games scheduled this week.
