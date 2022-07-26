With 5-0 records, the Oakton Otters in Division I and Highlands Swim Club in Division IV won team diving championships this summer in the Northern Virginia Swimming League.
The teams capped their seasons with victories on July 19. Oakton defeated Old Keene Mill, 43-29, and Highlands nipped Dominion Hills, 36-35.
For Oakton, the title was its second in a row. The team won the Division II crown last summer, also with a 5-0 mark, after going 0-4-1 in Division I in 2019. (There was no season in 2020 because of the pandemic.) Back in 2018, Oakton went 5-0 to win Division III.
Winning their age divisions for Oakton in the July 19 meet were Simone Wilson in freshman girls (59.05), James Roberts in freshman boys (79.65), Collin Henriques in junior boys (107.35), Isabelle Whang in intermediate girls (159.2) and Thibault Lede in intermediate boys (178.65).
Second were Chelsea McLenahan in freshman girls, Jon Anthony Montel in intermediate boys, Sophie Whang in senior girls and Spencer Dearman in senior boys.
Third were Mackenzie Martin in freshman girls, Alex Lee in freshman boys, Taryn Parcell in junior girls, Caleb McManus in junior boys, Megan Shipley in intermediate girls and James Hayden in intermediate boys.
Oakton won its previous meet over Kent Gardens, 43-29.
Winners for Highlands on July 19 were Emilia Vayra in freshman girls (79.2), Faustino Fredes in freshman boys (74.15), Julie Paulkovitz in junior girls (111.9) and Tanner Moore in senior boys (231.0).
Second were Olivia Berik in junior girls, John Paul Kissinger in junior boys, Grace Berik in intermediate girls and Erin Wills in senior girls.
Third during the meet were Ivy Rasmassun in freshman girls, Charlotte Berik in intermediate girls, Norah Kissinger in senior girls and Jeremy Simon in senior boys.
Highlands defeated McLean rival Tuckahoe, 42-28, in its previous meet.
Highlands finished 2-3 in Division IV last summer.
Also this summer in Division I, Vienna Woods finished second at 3-2 and Kent Gardens was at 2-3.
In Division IV, Tuckahoe finished 2-3.
In Division V, Cardinal Hill went 3-1-1 to tie for second place, and Chesterbrook finished 2-3.
* Also in Division I, Vienna Woods finished tied for second with a 3-2 record, Kent Gardens ended up 2-3 and Dunn Loring was 0-5.
In its final regular-season meet on July 19, Vienna Woods defeated host Dunn Loring, 43-29, in an all-Vienna showdown to finish the season with a 3-2 overall record.
The local teams all participated in the various divisional championship meets on July 24 at different pools throughout the Northern Virginia Swimming League.
Then on Sunday, July 31, the NVSL diving individual all-star meet will be held in a competition that will conclude the 2022 summer diving campaign for all local teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.