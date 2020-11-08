With a roster filled with experienced, speedy and skilled players, the Washington-Liberty Generals are poised for another strong ice hockey season this fall and winter.
The high-school club team has been one of the best in the Capital Scholastic Hockey League the past couple of years, winning the title two seasons ago, and losing in the 2019-20 playoff semifinals.
(Club teams have no direct affiliation with high-school athletic programs.)
This season’s W-L roster of 21 high-school-age players (and a few eighth-graders) includes just one senior, but many experienced juniors.
“We are deep and we have some very good talented hockey players,” Washington-Liberty coach Matt Seney said.
That depth allows W-L to play three lines without much fall off in prodution. Seney said the team plays fast and hard and moves the puck up the ice at a speedy pace.”
The Generals were impressive in their opening match of the 2020-21 campaign, blowing out Lake Braddock, 10-1. Lake Braddock eliminated W-L in the league-playoff semifinals last season.
For Washington-Liberty in the victory, Ethan Boyagian had two goals and three assists, Matthew Clarke scored twice and had one assist and Kyle Wilson had two goals.
Chipping in a goal each were Alex Bogachev (one assist), Harry Burmeister, Oliver Black and Sam Lukas. Chris Hildebrand, Ethan Rostker and Will Clarke all had one assist.
Anders Nelson stopped 10 of 11 shots in goal.
“This team is poised to have success, but with the virus situation, this is a classic ‘take one game at a time’ type of season,” Seney said. “We don’t want to look that far ahead, because things can change on a dime.”
Seney said league teams and rinks are paying close attention to the COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, hoping such concentration will allow for a season continuing until its finish in February or March.
“We appreciate what we have,” Seney said.
Other W-L players are Ethan Colston, Sean Lukas, Harry Eichler, Malcolm Russell-Hunter, Will Jamieson, Laura South, Henry Stratford, Zach Gehring and Isaac Lavan.
Washington-Liberty plays in the North Division of the Capital Scholastic Hockey League. That division also includes Bishop Ireton, Hayfield/South County, T.C. Williams, West Potomac and W.T. Woodson.
* The Yorktown Patriots club high-school squad also started strong, routing Oakton, 8-1, in its opener.
Leading Yorktown were Dillon Segal with two goals and one assist and Noah Robinson with a goal and two assists.
Jacob Kirshner had three assists, and Sam Sheldon had a goal and one assist.
Simon Kluger, Will Colwell, Quinn Castelli and Robbie Spadetti each netted one goal apiece. Cole Ransom and Blair Barta had an assist each.
In goal, Jacob Levy made 11 saves.
Other players for Yorktown are Ethan Amundson, Ander Andreev, Ethan Bennett, Will Colwell, Nick DeFalco, Ethan Drake, Rowan Foose, James Gan, Dean Jones, Josh Litterst, Jason Mayers, Sam Obitts, Taylor Price, Ryan Christopher, Travis Sagusti, Shan Spadetti, Hayden Whittington and Max Whittington.
Yorktown plays in the Patrick Division of the Northern Virginia Scholastic Hockey League. The division includes six teams.
Washington-Liberty and Yorktown play about 10 regular-season games, prior to the playoffs in the different leagues.
The teams meet in Arlington for an annual and popular match after the playoffs for each league have been completed.
