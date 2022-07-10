With a home victory over the Cascades Rapids on July 9, the Arlington Knights of Columbus Holy Mackerels ended their regular-season schedule with a 4-0 record and as Red Division champions in the Colonial Swimming League.
The Holy Mackerels won, 257-194, over defending Red Division champion Cascades and were led by triple race-winners Aubrey Larson, Mac Marsh, Elizabeth Pilot and William Silver.
Double winners were Alexandra Browne and Summer Springer. Will Coleman, Ashley Deabler, Kasper Parfomak, Mimi Riccio and Sedona Springer were single winners.
The Holy Mackerels won 7 of 13 relays.
The Knights of Columbus had just four regular-season meets this summer, with its bye week coming July 16. Postseason divisional and all-star meets are July 23 and 30, respectively.
The Holy Mackerels finished tied for third in the Red Division last season. The team’s last division title came in 2018, when it won the White Division with a 5-0 mark. As a result of that title, the Knights of Columbus moved up to the league’s top Red Division for the next campaign.
* In Colonial Swimming League White Division action July 9, the Fort Myer Squids (1-3) lost to Armfield Farm, 245-206.
Zachary Berner won four races for Fort Myer. Winning two each were Miles Wright, Lincoln Vu, Diego Ramus, Claire Hystad and Sasha Taylor. Single winners were Kaitlin St. Pierre, Evelyn Logsdon, Axel Smith, Cole Evans and Paxton Nguyen-Viet.
Fort Myer concludes its dual-meet regular season on July 16 with an away match at 8 p.m. against South Riding (3-1) in Loudoun County.
The Colonial League then will hold divisional and individual all-star meets on Saturdays July 23 and 30, respectively.
* In Northern Virginia Swimming League action July 9, the host Overlee Flying Fish (2-2) lost to the Chesterbrook Tiger Sharks, 219-201, in a Division 1 meet. The loss eliminated Overlee’s hopes of winning the division title.
After butterfly races, Chesterbrook led 194-166, then survived a strong showing in the relays by Overlee to hold on.
Double race-winners for Overlee were Holden Busen, Samantha Bravery, Violet Mullen, Tyler Hong and Kate Bailey. Single winners were Miles Lewis, Will Meagher, Tommy Weber, Emmit Cocker, Sia Nicholakos, Jackson Bravery, Moira Kinsella, Sully Portner and McKinley Busen.
n In other July 9 NVSL meets involving three Arlington teams, each won – the Donaldson Run Thunderbolts (2-2) in Division 1, the Dominion Hills Thunder Ducks (2-2) in Division 7, and the Arlington Forest Tigers (2-2) in Division 9.
Donaldson Run defeated the visiting and winless Langley Wildthings, 254.5-166.5, as Ellie Wertzler, Lila Sherman, Rachel Conley, Will McCool and Annie Madden were double winners.
Single winners were Alex Redway, Charlotte Maloney, Jack Tsuchitani, Theo Cahill, Finely McDonnell, Lila Epstein, Pippa Chin-Fatt, Seb Colvin, Diya Redburn, Charlie Greenwood, Grace Jansen, Lincoln Epstein, James Madden, Hadley Leichty and Evie Maloney.
Donaldson Run finishes the regular season on Saturday, July 16 with a home match at 9 a.m. against the Overlee Flying Fish (2-2) in what will be an all-Arlington showdown. The winner will finish third in Division 1 with a 3-2 record, and the loser four.
Overlee finished third last season and the Thunder Bolts were fourth. Overlee defeated Donaldson Run last season.
Dominion Hills won on the road at Canterbury Woods, 232-187.
For the Thunder Ducks, Lauren Fatouros was the lone double race winner.
Single winners were Susanna Richard, Cecilia Leonard-Davis, Allison Ervin, Emma Deering, Vivian Fatouros, Clara Smith, Louise Ax, Reid Heller, Lorenzo Hardin, Wesley Allen, Nathaniel LeNard, Luca Hardin, Henry Smith, Joseph Mathieson, Nathan Brunk, Asher Langsdale and Griffin Langsdale.
Dominion Hills ends its regular season July 16 with a home meet a 9 a.m. against the first place Lakevale Estates Dolphins (4-0) of Vienna. With a victory, the Thunder Ducks could possibly finish tied for second in the division, depending on what happens in other meets.
Arlington Forest was victorious at home with a lopsided 100-point 260-160 victory over winless Great Falls.
Double winners for Arlington Forest were Sophia Cordon, Dylan Tallis, Alexandra Seidman, Cole Klapmust, Eli Martin, Evan Dickey, Jonah Mohr and Peter Huggler.
Single winners were Natalie Settile, Bella Foshay, Avery Lehman, Quinn Bryer, Elijah Buergler, Alexander Hans, Jackson Polsinelli, John Galanes, Miller Mohr, Sam Hogan and Riley Bransford. The Tigers won eight relays.
The two victories in a season are Arlington Forest’s most in a few years. The Tigers conclude their regular season with an away match July 16 at Villa Aquatic (2-2) in Fairfax. With a victory, the Tigers will finish third in the division.
Following the regular season, NVSL teams will compete in divisional meets July 23, then the season-ending individual all-star meet July 30 at Orange Hunt pool in Springfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.