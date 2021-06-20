In the Colonial Swimming League’s top Red Division, the Arlington Knights of Columbus’ Holy Mackerels hosted and lost to the Cascades Rapids, 247.5-194.5, in June 19 action.
Mac Marsh and Johnny Parfomak were triple winners for the Holy Mackerels. Double winners were Ashley Deabler and Scarlett Gray. Joey Bellino, Zach Black, Alexandra Browne, Azmera Gebre, James Hilsmier, Finn Lapham, Kasper Parfomak and Ryan Pedone were single winners.
Marsh broke a team record in the 15-18 boys butterfly. The 13-14 girls medley relay of Gray, Gebre, Leila Bodner and Mary Hecmanczuk and the 15-18 medley relays of Browne, Deabler, Maggie Sughrue and Heidi Hilsmier took down team records.
* Also in the Colonial Swimming League, Arlington's Fort Myer Squids lost their season opener, 231-198, in White Division action.
Multiple winners for Fort Myer were Diego Ramos, Alma McCarthy, Clara McCarthy, Stephanie Springer and Sasha Taylor.
Single winners were Luke Logsdon, Zach Berner, Desmond Browne, Kaden Carpenter, Daniel Ramos, Miles Wright, Travis Lee, Aubrey Larson, Kaitlin St. Pierce, Willa McCarthy and Camille Marston.
