In the Colonial Swimming League, the Arlington Knights of Columbus Holy Mackerels opened their season with a 239-205 home victory over the Franklin Farm Froggers in top Red Division action on June 18.
For the Holy Mackerels, Will Coleman, Mary Hecmanczuk, Aubrey Larson, Mac Marsh, Elizabeth Pilot and William Silver were triple winners. Alexandra Browne and Summer Springer were double winners. Single winners were Ashley Deabler, Arriam Gebre, Will Piester and Mimi Riccio.
The Holy Mackerels travel to take on the Burke Centre Penguins, also 1-0, on June 25 at 8 a.m.
