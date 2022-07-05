In the Colonial Swimming League, the Arlington Knights of Columbus Holy Mackerels improved to 3-0 and clinched first place in the Red Division with a 231-220 victory host Ashburn Village (0-2) on June 2.
The Knights of Columbus has just one meet remaining this season. No matter what the outcome of that meet, the team is assured of the division championship, its first since winning the White Division crown with a 5-0 record in the 2018 season.
Triple winners for the Holy Mackerels against Ashburn Village were Mary Hecmanczuk, Mac Marsh, and Summer Springer. Alexandra Browne, Elizabeth Pilot and Sedona Springer were double winners. Single winners were Lukas Black, Will Coleman, Julia Fairchild, Tyler McManus and William Silver.
The Girls 8-under medlay relay and the mixed-gender mixed-aged medley each broke team records.
The Knights of Columbus host Cascades (1-1) July 9.
* In another July 2 Colonial Swimming League meet, Arlington’s Fort Myer Squids (1-2) lost to the host and first place Burke Centre Stingers, 285-165, in a White Division clash.
The Squids are tied for fourth place in the division.
Zachary Berner won four races for Fort Myer, Sasha Taylor won three and Alma McCarthy two.
Single winners for the Squids were Clara McCarthy, Willa McCarthy, Gabrielle Browne, Diego Ramos, Desmond Browne, Cyrus Beauvais, Miles Wright and Axel Smith.
Fort Myer swims next at Ashburn Farms (1-2) on Saturday, July 9 with an 8 a.m. start.
