It’s not a frequent occurrence in Arlington that a high school athlete or sports team wins some type of state title. When that does happen, it would be a nice touch of class if those winners were recognized by the County Board on a consistent basis.
Let the Virginia champs appear before the board to receive some type of proclamation and have their picture taken with the members.
This used to happen regularly when Paul Ferguson served on the board. He often attended various high school and local sporting events. Since Ferguson’s departure from the board, those acknowledgements unfortunately have fallen by the wayside.
Such appreciations for high-school state sports champions happen all the time with simple and fun dress-up ceremonies before the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors.
So the Arlington board should want to keep pace, and maybe needs a little nudge to resume such honors. They were nice ceremonies, lasting no more than five or 10 minutes – and were proud moments for all.
Once they resume, the Arlington board should make a big deal and promote and publicize such recognitions before and after.
Board members are probably too busy to follow high school sports. So if they need help finding out about those state champions, the Sun Gazette would be glad to assist. Maybe high-school athletic administrators could get in the habit of contacting the board, as well, when a state championship is won at their schools.
If those ceremonies do resume, Arlington’s recent state champs need to be honored, including Yorktown High School golfer Benjamin Newfield, the Yorktown girls soccer team, and Yorktown swimmer Victoria Huske and her first-place Yorktown relay squad. In addition, why not include the private-school state-champion Bishop O’Connell High School girls softball team, too.
