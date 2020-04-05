The Madison High School girls basketball team received the Cardinal Basketball Officials Association’s Sportsmanship Award for girls teams for the 2019-20 season.
The award goes to the team that demonstrated the best sportsmanship during the past campaign. The Cardinal association referees multiple districts throughout Northern Virginia, both public and private school.
The Madison team finished 28-1 during this past season and was the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state co-champions. The Warhawks won the Concorde District title and was second in the 6D North Region Tournament.
MADISON BASEBALL RANKED NATIONALLY: The Madison Warhawks high school baseball team was ranked No. 18 in the country in a preseason Top-50 national poll compiled by the National High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Madison, and the majority of the high-school teams in the country, will not play a game this season, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
Madison was the only team from Virginia ranked in the top 50.
The Warhawks, a two-time Virginia state champion under longtime head coach Mark Gjormand, returned a number of top players from last year’s team that finished 16-6, and also had the addition of some young talented players.
Madison’s first game of the 2020 season was scheduled for March 19 against the Marshall Statesmen. The Warhawks did play two scrimmage games in 2020, defeating Flint Hill and defending Virginia High School League Class 6 state champion Lake Braddock.
SENIORS HONORED: High-school senior athletes from the Sun Gazette’s coverage area who were expecting to participate in spring sports are being individually honored on school athletic Twitter pages with short biographies.
They are being singled out because the spring season was canceled because of the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
