Those many watching live streamed girls and boys high-school basketball games on the Internet these days, as spectators are not allowed into gyms because of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, need to approach the situation with modest expectations and plenty of patience.
The technical quality of those streamcasts are all over the place, starting with those on Twitter being mediocre at best. The YouTube and Facebook quality is a bit better.
Overall, there are other issues, like not always being able to clearly see the score, understanding what is being said if there are announcers, and determining who the players are, because many camera angles are far away, making for blurry screens. That makes the uniform numbers difficult to read. Basically, the productions are all a work in progress.
The streaming quality should certainly improve as time goes on. Right now schools are scrambling to do the best they can to get at least something working. So that’s certainly better than nothing.
The streams of Washington-Liberty High School home games have the scoreboard in the lower left corner of the screen. That makes all the difference, being able to see the score, game situations and time remaining. If all schools could find out how to add that important feature, now that would be a fantastic upgrade.
If not, then those working whatever type of camera or filming devices need to show the scoreboard at least after every couple of baskets.
As far as announcers of streamcasts, here’s another suggestion. Please use only those who speak clearly, give just the necessary and important information, read the score often and correctly, and, please, no yelling and over-excitement, as is the case with some of those students broadcasting.
Streaming the games is a fantastic idea, which hopefully will improve with time.
