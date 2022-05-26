The Washington-Liberty High School Hoops for Cancer Club recently held its 3 vs. 3 basketball tournament after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus.
The event at Washington-Liberty honored a local father, Ben Gieseman, who died from melanoma in April 2020. Gieseman’s son, Max, a former starting guard/forward for the W-L basketball team, originally organized the event in 2019. Current Washington-Liberty player James McIntyre and Braylon Meade were this year’s organizers.
There were 25 teams registered and $1,221 was raised for the Ben Gieseman Melanoma Research Fund, which supports melanoma research at the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.
The winning team was the trio of Dayday Nibblins, Jakhi Beale and Joe Thach.
Another tournament is scheduled for the fall.
