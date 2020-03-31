CATTERTON TO MARYMOUNT: Marshall High School senior girls basketball player Caroline Catterton has made the choice to play for the women’s team in college at Marymount University.
Catterton was a top sub this past season for the National District and 6D North Region tournament-champion Statesmen. She made a number of timely shots throughout the season, and was a top fill in during an extended period when three starters were out of the lineup with injuries.
She came off the bench to hit a big first-period three-pointer in Marshall’s victory in the region-tournament-championship game. Catterton made a number of other key three-pointers throughout the season.
Marymount is a perennial Division III power, finishing 24-5 this past season, winning the Atlantic East Conference tournament, then going 1-1 in the NCAA tourney.
MELVIN TO N. COLORADO: Potomac School senior boys basketball player Jamel Melvin made the decision to play in college at the University of Northern Colorado.
The 6-foot-9 center was an all-Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference selection this past season. He had multiple games with double-doubles in rebound and points. In one game he yanked 17 boards and scored 17 points.
MADISON BOYS HOOP RANKING: The Madison High School boys basketball team (17-8) finished the 2019-20 season ranked 12th locally by the Website NOVAhoops.com.
In a state wide ranking, Madison finished 67th in a poll compiled by Maxpreps.com.
VIRTUAL SENIOR MOMENTS: With the spring sports season canceled for area high schools because of the COVID-19 virus outbreak, various local schools are planning virtual or social-media celebrations or recognition of some of their senior athletics.
Madison High School will include team photos of all spring sports teams in the school’s yearbook, something it has not always done in the past.
PRIVATE SCHOOLS STATEMENT: In a statement by Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Executive Director Dick Kemper, private schools in Virginia officially confirmed their end of their spring sports seasons.
“As a result of Governor Northam’s decision to close all public and private schools in the Commonwealth of Virginia for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association will not sanction any championships for the spring 2020 season,” Kemper said.
For a few days, some local private schools had considered alternative ways to continue the spring season.
Private schools in the Sun Gazette’s coverage area are Flint Hill, Madeira and Potomac School.
“It’s very disappointing for so many, but there is just no way we can hold the spring season,” Potomac School athletic director Rob Lee said.
HALL OF FAME CEREMONY POSTPONED: The Virginia High School League’s 2020 Hall of Fame induction ceremony scheduled for Sunday, April 26 has been postponed until Wednesday, Oct. 14 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Charlottesville. Fourteen athletes, coaches, and contributors make up the Class of 2020.
That class includes Oakton High School graduate and girls basketball standout Jasmine Thomas, one of the top scorers in VHSL history.
MARSHALL GIRLS BASKETBALL CAMP: The Marshall High School girls basketball camp for players ages 8 to 15 is June 15-18 form 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Marshall. The cost is $150 per player. Marshall head girls coach Mike Trivisonno and assistant Duane Knauf will lead the camp, which will focus on skill development, ball handling, passing, shooting and defense.
Campers play full court games and develop their basketball IQs. Make checks payable to Marshall boosters. Complete the registration and acknowledgement of insurance form at bit.ly/gcm-register-2020. For information call Mike Trivisonno at (703) 864-2029 or email: trivisonno12@gmail.com.
POTOMAC SCHOOL SOFTBALL CAMP: The Potomac School is offering a girls softball camp June 22-26designed to help improve players between the ages of 8 and 13. Campers will all receive instruction from Potomac School head coach Wayne Loving and his staff of former and current high school players.
There will be a combination of group and individual instruction to give each camper a chance to grow as a player. Register at https://summeratpotomac.org/programs/potomac-softball-camp.
