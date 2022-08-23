Of the seven varsity high-school football teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas of Fairfax County, only the Madison Warhawks and Potomac School Panthers had winning records last season.
Madison enjoyed its best season in program history by winning district and region championships, then finishing second in the Class 6 public-school state tournament. Potomac School compiled a 5-4 mark. The Marshall Statesmen finished 5-5 during the regular season, then lost their one region playoff game to wind up 5-6.
As the 2022 season prepares to begin this week for most teams, Madison and Potomac School are expected to have winning seasons again. But will any of the other teams follow suit, like Marshall, the Langley Saxons, McLean Highlanders, Oakton Cougars and Flint Hill Huskies?
Time will tell.
* Madison graduated a significant number of key starters on both sides of the ball from last season’s team that finished 13-2 between bookend losses. The Warhawks also return key players and have strong replacements at the quarterback and runningback positions in Mac Lewis and Angelo Jreige, respectively.
Other key returners on offense are wide receivers Cord Yates, Sonny Endicott and Darren Knicely, once he returns from an injury. Lineman Eric Anderson, linebacker Kevin Chadwick and defensive back Michael Delgado are top returners on defense.
“We had a lot of depth last season and now those players are getting their chances to start and play more,” Madison coach Justin Counts said. “Our district is strong and we believe we can be good again.”
Madison opens its season Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. at home against the Stone Bridge Bulldogs, the defending Class 5 state champion. Stone Bridge defeated Madison in last year’s season opener.
* Potomac School had a strong running game last season and expects to have the same again under second-year head coach C.J. Remmo, with a number of key returners on the offensive side of the ball.
The Panthers finished second behind St. James in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference last fall, when the team won its final two games and three of its last four.
The team’s first game is Friday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. at Norfolk Academy.
* The Langley Saxons received a tough break early last season when starting quarterback Brendan Mansinne was injured in the team’s second game and didn’t return until late in the season. Langley finished 2-8, losing its first eight contests.
If Mansinne stays in the lineup this season and with some other key returners, the team is optimistic it can significantly improve on that 2-8 mark.
Langley opens its season Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. against the defending Liberty District champion Yorktown Patriots.
* The Marshall Statesmen’s top returners from last season are quarterback Jeff Ryder and runningback Nakia Wilson, who combined to account for a huge part of the team’s offense last season.
Marshall is expected to challenge defending champion Yorktown for the Liberty District title.
The team opens play Thursday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. at Washington-Liberty.
* The McLean Highlanders finished 3-7 last season and return starting quarterback Manoli Karageorgos and runningback Kaelan Ferris. Joe Cockerham takes over as the team’s new head coach.
McLean opens play Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. at West Potomac.
* The Oakton Cougars won their first four games last season, then lost their final six as the schedule got tougher. Oakton is hoping to continue to make gains under head coach Mel Morgan. A key returner expected to help that cause is Noah Toole, along with a host of linemen.
Oakton starts the season Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. at Lewis.
* The Flint Hill Huskies were winless last season at 0-9 but are expected to make significant improvements. The Huskies kick off play Saturday, Sept. 3 at 1 p.m. at home against Woodberry Forest.
