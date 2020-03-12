As has been the case for years, hundreds attended the annual Northern Virginia Football Hall of Fame awards banquet, this year held March 6 in the grand ballroom of the Hilton McLean Tysons, where three new inductees highlighted the 30th event.
Local politicians, including U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly, were on hand along with other officials and administrators of various area organizations.
Mark Meana, president of the Hall of Fame, was one of the master of ceremonies and welcomed the guests, emphasizing the importance of coaches and the mental health of young athletes. Bill Curran, the athletic director of Fairfax County Public Schools, expanded on that mental health topic.
Connolly told the gathering how he comes every year to “salute all of you.”
In a video, National Football League Hall of Fame president David Baker made multiple presentations.
The three Hall of Fame inductees were former high-school head coach Mark Cox; former youth head coach Ernest DeConti; and Robert Fitzpatrick, a Braddock Road Youth Club commissioner and coach.
Six high-school players, including Yorktown High defensive lineman John Pius, and 22 youth players were honored as Players of the Year.
Youth players from the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas honored were Ryan Duenkel of Vienna Youth Inc., Oscar Moscoso of McLean-Great Falls Football Association and Coby Casalengo of Arlington Youth Football.
Matt Click of Vienna Youth Inc. was awarded as a Youth Coach of the Year.
Three high-school players received $2,000 scholarships.
Former Fairfax County School Board member Ilryong Moon received the Tom Davis Meritorious Service Award. Davis was on hand to present the award to Moon, and was a presenter of other awards.
The football Officials of the Year were Keith Null and Donnie Hensley. Matthew Patterson was awarded the Gene Nelson Commissioner of the Year.
See below for a more complete list of award winners.
High-school Player of the Year: Matt Dzierski (South County), Haris Khan (South County), Matt Hibner (Lake Braddock), Noah Kim (Westfield), Robert Longerbeam (T.C. Williams) and John Pius (Yorktown).
High School Coaches of the Year: Monty Fritts (Mount Vernon) and Gerry Pannoni (South County).
Schoalrship winners: Daniel Flynn (Annandale High), Ryan Moses (Westfield) and Derick Sarpong (Mount Vernon).
Youth Coaches of the Year: ANKLEBITER DIVISION: Rob Hunt, South County Athletic Association; NATIONAL DIVISION: Brian Conway, Southwestern Youth Association; CENTRAL DIVISION: James Ingram, Dulles Youth Sports; AMERICAN DIVISION: Matt Click, Vienna Youth Incorporated.
Youth Players of the Year: Zaveon Coleman (Alexandria Titans Youth Football), Mark Griggs Jr. (American Pride Youth Football League), Darius Burton (Annandale Boys & Girls Club), Coby Casalengo (Arlington Youth Football Club), Micah Neese (Braddock Road Youth Club), Jayden Harris (Chantilly Youth Association), Christian Homsuwan (D1 Sports & Athletics), David Cage (Dulles Youth Sports), Matt Gashi-Brito (Fairfax Police Youth Club), Mekhi Lynn (Fort Belvoir Youth Sports), Luke Hodgkinson (Fort Hunt Football & Cheerleading), Trenton Fehrman (Gainesville-Haymarket Youth Football League), Robert Raines (Gum Springs Youth Athletic Association), Jordan Alexander Romero (James Lee Youth Sports Association).
Also, Jason Woods (Lee Franconia Football League), Jonah Howells (Manassas Youth Football League), Oscar Moscoso (McLean-Great Falls Football Association), Jacob Kyger (Reston Youth Association), Tyon Veney (South County Athletic Association), Keyon Somers-Porter (Southwestern Youth Association), Tyler Ohlmeyer (Springfield/South County Youth Club) and Ryan Duenkel (Vienna Youth Inc.).
Youth Player of the Year: Jason Woods (Lee Franconia Football League).
