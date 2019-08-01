The following Hunter Mill Sharks swimmers will participate in the Northern Virginia Swimming League’s individual all-star meet on Aug. 3.

In two races will be Hannah Carmen, Sydney DeLacy, Alexandra Dicks and Ian Cobb. Racing in one will be Jacob Lucca, Regan Hau, Hunter Jenks, Elyse Rosade and Alex Rose.

In Hunter Mill’s final dual meet against divison champion Donaldson Run, double winners for the Sharks in the competition were Dicks, Jenks and Hau. Single winners were Rosade, Carmen, DeLacy, Rose, Cobb, Evan Chen, Hunter Guthrie, Adrienne Jenks and Emma Riggle.

Cobb broke the boys 15-18 team breaststroke with a time of 29:81 at the July 27 divisional championship races. Other records set at the meet by Hunter Mill swimmers were by Dicks in the 15-18 girls freestyle (26:46) and backstroke (29:41), Rose in the 11-12 boys individual medley (1:11.02) and Hau in the 15-18 girls breaststroke (34.77).

There were five different strokes held at the divisional meets, held in the 17 different divisions on July 13 throughout the league.

Hunter Mill finished the regular season with an 0-5 record

* The 2019 Northern Virginia Swimming League season ends on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Springboard pool in Springfield near Lee High School and Springfield Mall with the individual all-star meet.

The competition begins at 9 a.m. and last all day with races in five different strokes – freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and individual medley.