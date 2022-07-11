The Hunter Mill Sharks (3-1) are in a three-way tie for first in Division 8 of the Northern Virginia Swimming League heading into the final week of the regular season.
Hunter Mill downed Fairfax, 238-182, in a July 9 meet. Fairfax and Cottontail also are 3-1.
For Hunter Mill in the meet, double winners were Elle Caetano, Benham Cobb, Alexandra Dicks, Adrienne Jenks, Andrew Rose and Madeline Ulen. Single winners were Evan Chen, Sydney DeLacy, Regan Hau, Chase Jenks, Hunter Jenks, Owen Cobb, Elyse Rosade, Abigail Roth, Alexandra Samsot, Andrew Stephenson, Archie Trudel and Julia Tysse.
On July 6, Hunter Mill won the Division 8 relay carnival with 194 points. The team won nine relays to win the meet.
Hunter Mill swims at Sleepy Hollow Bath & Recreation (1-3) in its final meet at 9 a.m. July 16. Cottontail is at Fairfax in another key meet.
