The continuing impressive dominance has become so longstanding for the Flint Hill Huskies, keeping track of the girls volleyball team’s list of various championships and victory streaks sometimes becomes a challenge as the numbers have become so lofty.
The high-school squad’s most recent title was achieved by going 3-0 to win the Independent School League AA Division Tournament crown – its eighth in a row and 12th in program history.
During that eight-year streak, the Huskies (27-1) have won a few more than 80 matches in a row against league rivals in regular season and playoff action. This fall, the Huskies are 11-0 against ISL rivals, winning all by 3-0 results.
In the 2019 ISL tourney, Flint Hill dominated its opponents, blanking Maret in the first round, Episcopal in the semifinals then the Madeira Snails in the Nov. 3 title match at Madeira School that took only 50 minutes.
"It doesn't matter the level of competition, our goal is to always remain focused and do what we need to do on our side of the court," said Flint Hill senior outside hitter Sydney Reed, who will play at the University of North Carolina.
Reed had eight kills and four service winners in the final against Maderia. Flint Hill won 25-9, 25-8, 25-11, building big early leads in each set.
Also for the Huskies, Elayna Duprey had eight kills a block and three aces, Denver Pugh had eight kills and two aces, and Lauren Salewski had four kills. Also, Sydney Bryant had four blocks and a kill, Caroline Rich added two kills and two blocks, Zoe Huang had two aces and many assists, Ericka Link had three aces, Sophie Drexler had a kill and Rachel Larsen had multiple assists.
Flint Hill coach Carrol DeNure DeNure said the team has adapted well this season to a two-setter attack. With multiple hitters capable of big hits, opponents can't defend just one attacker.
"We have a lot of weapons so we are hard to stop," DeNure said. "Our challenge everyday is not looking ahead and focusing."
Madeira's record was 13-5 after the loss. The Snails blanked Stone Ridge, 3-0, in the first round then Sidwell Friends, 3-2, in the semifinals.
Against Flint Hill, Madeira's A'Nya Harrison had two kills and three blocks, Peyton Miles had three blocks, Ruva Kiara added two kills and Adriana Anderson had a kill and a block.
In Flint Hill's win over Episcopal, four different players had six or more kills. Reed had 11, Duprey had nine and Pugh and Bryant six each. Reed added five aces and two blocks, Duprey had four blocks and as many aces, Huang had two aces and Bryant five blocks. Gabby Masiello and Rich each had two kills and Salewski had a kill and a block.
Flint Hill won 25-14, 25-9, 25-10 behind 39 kills and 13 aces.
Against Maret, Reed had 12 kills and eight digs. Huang had 14 assists and four aces and Rachel Larsen had 18 digs.
Next for Flint Hill is the Metro City Championship match at Flint Hill at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4. Then on Nov. 5, Flint Hill hosts a first-round match of the Division I private-school state tournament. Flint Hill is the defending champion in each.
