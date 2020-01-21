There hasn’t been any basketball team busier in recent days than the Flint Hill Huskies, who had five games scheduled last week and played six games in a nine-day stretch.
“We didn’t want a five-game week, but that’s the only way the schedule would work out,” Flint Hill coach Rico Reed said of his boys high-school squad.
Flint Hill, which has a roster including seven seniors, has had some notable close outcomes in those contests, including a comeback victory, a tip-in loss at the buzzer, a win over its biggest rival and a 91-point production in another triumph.
The comeback resulted in a 69-65 triumph over Georgetown Day in a Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference outing, upping Flint Hill’s league mark to 5-1. Sophomore guard Saxby Sunderland scored 24 points and had seven rebounds to lead the Huskies.
Senior forward Noel Brown had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, senior forward Dowar Jioklow had 14 points and seven boards, senior guard Ronald Ayers scored eight and senior guard Justice Ellison amassed six assists.
Flint Hill trailed 39-29 at halftime.
In the Huskies’ 91-77 league win over St. James, Brown had a career game with 40 points and 13 rebounds. His points came on all two-point field goals in the lane. Brown, who will play in college at George Washington University, was 19 of 24 shooting from the floor and 2 of 3 from the foul line.
“He made everything – dunks, jump hooks and he backed in to score,” Reed said. “It was something.”
Sunderland scored 20 points in the win, making four three-pointers, Ayers had 12 points, Jioklow had eight and Ellison six points and five assists. The Huskies had 42 rebounds.
Two other big recent Flint Hill wins were over rival Potomac School, 65-54, to avenge an earlier regular-season loss, and St. Andrews, 76-74. Both were league games.
Brown had 16 points and 13 rebounds against Potomac School, Sunderland scored 17 with four assists, Ayers had 13 points, Ellison 12 with seven assists and Jioklow had 10 points (three threes).
Five players scored in double figures against St. Andrews, with Sunderland having the most with 17 and Brown 16 with 13 rebounds. Ellison added 12 points, seven boards and five assists.
In Flint Hill’s 72-70 road loss to the Episcopal Maroon on Jan. 18, the game had five ties and two lead changes. Episcopal got the lead for good early in the third quarter, then led by nine at the end of the period.
Flint Hill cut the lead to one at 69-68 and had a couple of changes to go ahead or tie, including a shot at the buzzer, but did not convert.
Brown had 21 points and six rebounds, missing all of the second quarter in foul trouble. Sunderland scored 27 for Flint Hill and Ayers (three steals) and Jioklow (seven rebounds) eight each. Ellison had seven rebounds and multiple assists.
On Jan. 18, Flint Hill (11-7) lost to Carroll, 53-30, at Centreville High School in another non-conference game to ends its busy week of action.
