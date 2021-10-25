In private-school football games Oct. 23 involving two local high-school squads, the Potomac School Panthers (3-4, 1-1) lost on the road to the St. James Saints, 36-14, in a Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference contest, and the winless and host Flint Hill Huskies (0-8, 0-3) were routed by Norfolk Academy, 38-7, in non-league action.
Potomac School trailed just 13-7 in the second half, but a blocked punt returned for a touchdown and a bad snap on another punt resulted in a total of 14 St. James points.
“Our guys fought hard all day, but St. James was a good football team,” Potomac School coach C.J. Remmo said.
Panthers quarterback Drew Turner rushed for 85 yards and threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Lay. Marcel Gaskins ran for 62 yards and a TD and completed an option for 15.
On defense, Hudson LaForce had 12 tackles (two for losses), Max Gyllenhoff six and forced a fumble, Kevin Check five (two for losses) and Lay four.
Flint Hill scored its lone touchdown on a 31-yard pass from Mert Guney to Elijah Harris and Dylan Logue added the extra point.
Bryson Robertson and Marquis Roberts were the leading rushers for Flint Hill and Harris had multiple catches. Guney threw for more than 75 yards.
Norfolk Academy scored on four touchdown passes of 25 yards or longer.
