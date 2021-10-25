Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.