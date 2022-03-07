Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Some clouds early with showers likely this afternoon, and a thunderstorm is possible. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 79F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 42F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.