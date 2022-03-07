The eighth-seed Flint Hill Huskies (12-9) finished 1-1 in the Division I private-school girls state tournament.
Flint Hill defeated ninth-seed and visiting St. Catherine’s, 56-41, in the first round, then lost to top seed Paul VI Catholic, 62-21, in the quarterfinal.
* In the boys Division I private-school state high-school basketball tournament, the No. 12-seed Potomac School Panthers made a strong showing with a 1-1 record in two road games to finish the season with an 11-15 overall record.
The Panthers upset host and fifth-seeded St. Anne’s-Belfield, 70-68, in the first round, then lost in overtime to No. 4-seed Episcopal, 71-60, in the quarterfinals. The Panthers trailed 19-8 at the end of the first period and rallied from a 41-35 deficit after three quarters to tie the score at 57 and force overtime.
In the win over Belfield, Khalil Williams made three three-pointers and scored 19 points with seven rebounds and four assists. Elijah Flowers netted four threes and scored 16 and had eight rebounds; B.J. McNeil scored 13 to go with five boards and four assists; and Jahleel Jackson had eight points and three assists. Tyler Lawrence and Tobe Chuke also contributed in the victory.
* In the boys Division I private-school state high-school basketball tournament, the No. 7-seed Flint Hill Huskies (15-9) lost at home to 10th-seed Collegiate, 77-67, in first-round action.
Saxby Sunderland scored 26 points in the loss to go with seven rebounds and four assists. Flint Hill’s Gibraltar Coleman made four three-pointers and scored 20, Matthew Gray had 11 points and nine boards, Nate Pabis had six boards and three steals, and Reis Jones contributed.
