For years, the Flint Hill Huskies and Potomac School Panthers have been one another’s biggest local high-school football rivals in many ways.
The private-school teams share much in common, playing in the same Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference and often battling for the league title. Flint Hill is the three-time defending champion with 4-0 league records each of those campaigns, with Potomac School finishing second each of those three with 3-1 marks. The Panthers have won MAC crowns in the past, as well, with the Huskies second or third in those years.
The schools are located just off the Route 123 corridor – Flint Hill in Oakton, Potomac School in McLean – and they compete for the same students.
With this fall’s season having already begun, the football teams now share something else alike – each has a new head coach, who are debuting in that position on the high-school ranks.
Kirk Peterson is Flint Hill’s new man in charge, with C.J. Remmo taking over the reigns, on an interim basis, at Potomac School. Each is thrilled for the opportunity.
“Flint Hill is just a great place to be, with so much history with the program and great opportunities ahead,” Peterson said.
Peterson is the school’s fourth head coach in as many seasons. He’s confident he will provide much stability now that he’s in place.
Peterson has a long history in high-school football in Northern Virginia. He was an outside linebacker at Yorktown High School in Arlington, where he graduated in 1992 and played for Bruce Hanson, who is still the team’s head coach.
Peterson was an assistant coach under Keith Powell at Wakefield High School in Arlington, leading the freshman team to a 9-1 record in his first season at the helm of that squad.
He also was an assistant at Loudoun County High School in Leesburg, Freedom in Woodbridge and was involved with some other programs.
At Flint Hill, Peterson is the sixth head coach in program history.
Remmo had been an assistant for the Panthers the last four seasons under head coach Blake Henry, now coaching high-school football in Georgia. Remmo also is the school’s head wrestling coach.
He played college football as a defensive lineman and two-year captain for Central Michigan University, growing up as a Notre Dame and Chicago Bears fan.
Previously, Remmo coached in the MAC as an assistant for Sidwell Friends, helping the team win its most recent league championship in 2014.
“We have 58 players in our program, so there is a lot to be excited about this season,” said Remmo, who is stressing a back-to-basics approach and a balanced offense.
The new head coaches and their teams are scheduled to play in a MAC and neighborhood showdown Saturday, Oct. 16 at Potomac School. Flint Hill has won the rivalry game five straight times, with Potomac School’s last victory coming in 2014, when the Panthers finished second in the MAC that fall. The teams did not meet during the condensed and postponed 2020 COVID season.
