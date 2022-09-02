The second-year head coaches of the Flint Hill Huskies and Potomac School Panthers have similar goals and perspectives about their teams’ 2022 high-school football seasons that begin this Labor Day weekend.
Each expects his squad to improve on last year’s records, in the case of Potomac School a 5-4 overall mark and second-place finish of 3-1 in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference and for Flint Hill winless marks of 0-9, 0-4.
“We don’t hide from that 0-9 record, we lead with it,” Flint Hill coach Kirk Peterson said. “This year we have a lot more players in our program, and we have the ability to go out and compete and give ourselves a chance to win. We’re looking to go out and be scrappy, feisty and be a disciplined team.”
Flint Hill opens its season Saturday, Sept. 3 at 1 p.m. at home against Woodberry Forest in non-conference action.
Flint Hill has a number of transfer players who are expected to be big contributors. They include wide receiver/defensiveback/kick returner Josh Clarke, two-way lineman Anwaar Smith, wide receiver/safety Victor McNeal, receiver/linebacker Brooks Martin, linebacker/runningback Jeffrey Wells and runningback/linebacker Gray Jones.
Linebacker/receiver Wil Thomas is a top returner along with place-kicker/punter Dylan Logue. The quarterback will be freshman Ty Harris, who Peterson calls a good pocket passer.
The coach said Flint Hill will field a junior varsity team for the first time in several years.
“We have had an active off season, have built some solid team chemistry and we are ready to go,” Peterson said.
Potomac School enters the season with momentum from last fall when the Panthers won three of their final four games. The 2022 team includes 17 seniors and returns a number of top players under coach C.J. Remmo. Returners include runningbacks Marcel Gaskins (who will attend the U.S. Naval Academy), Blaze Jones and Nick Webster and quarterback Drew Turner, who will play multiple positions this fall.
The starting quarterback likely will be Cameron Boykin, a sophomore transfer who will play behind four returning offensive linemen.
“The tree trunk of our offense is running the ball, but Cameron gives us the potential to develop and improve our passing attack,” Remmo said. “We have a lot of talent in this class, so hopefully, we can take a step forward this season.”
Potomac School opens its season Friday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. at Norfolk Academy. The Panthers lost last season’s opener to Norfolk Academy, 7-0.
NOTES: Potomac School has a Friday night 7 p.m. home game scheduled Oct. 28 against conference rival Maret. There are no field lights at Potomac School, so temporary lights will be installed for the contest . . . This season’s rivalry game between Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference foes Potomac School and Flint Hill is Saturday, Oct. 15 at Flint Hill at 2 p.m. Flint Hill won last year’s contest, 25-6.
