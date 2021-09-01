After playing just a mere three games combined during the past year because of the COVID situation, the Flint Hill Huskies and Potomac School Panthers high-school football teams are poised to play a full schedule this fall, slated to kick off with Sept. 3 and 4 contests.
Each team has nine games scheduled. Flint Hill opens Friday, Sept. 3 on the road in Richmond against St. Christopher’s at 4 p.m. in non-conference action. Potomac School plays its initial contest, Sept. 4 at 1 p.m. at home against Norfolk Academy in another non-league tilt.
The Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference rivals are scheduled to meet, Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Potomac School.
When the last complete season was held in the fall of 2019, Flint Hill won the MAC championship at 4-0 with Potomac School second at 3-1. The teams initially were scheduled to meet in the abbreviated previous season, but the contest was cancelled because Flint Hill team members had positive COVID test results.
Flint Hill did play two games in that shortened campaign, losing both. Potomac School lost its one contest, then held a home intersquad scrimmage for its only other action in place of the canceled contest against Flint Hill..
With the rosters having changed so much since that full 2019 season, and Flint Hill having a new head coach this season in Kirk Peterson, it’s hard to get a read on the potential for each team. Peterson is Flint Hill fourth head coach in as many seasons.
The vast majority of players for Potomac School and new head coach C.J. Remmo during the previous season were underclassmen, including a couple of quarterbacks and runningbacks. Those four players started that intersquad game.
About a third of Flint Hill’s players are seniors this fall.
Potomac School plays five non-league games before opening its MAC schedule with that Oct. 16 contest with Flint Hill. The Huskies have four non-conference outings prior to starting league play on the road against Sidwell Friends on Oct. 2.
St. James and Maret are the other two teams in the MAC.
NOTE: Potomac School and Flint Hill each face Norfolk Academy and Paul VI Catholic in non-conference games.
Flint Hill schedule: Friday, Sept. 3 at St. Christopher’s, 4 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 10 at Paul VI Catholic, 7; Saturday, Sept. 18 vs. St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes, 1; Saturday, Sept. 25 vs. Collegiate, 1; Saturday, Oct. 2 at Sidwell Friends, 2; Saturday, Oct. 9 vs. St. James, 2; Saturday, Oct. 16 at Potomac School, 2; Saturday, Oct. 23 vs. Norfolk Academy, 2; Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Maret, 2.
Potomac School schedule: Saturday, Sept. 4 vs. Norfolk Academy, 1 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 11 at John Paul the Great, 7; Saturday, Sept. 18 at Bishop Ireton, 1:30; Saturday, Oct. 2 vs. Bullis, 2:30; Friday, Oct. 8 at Paul VI Catholic, 7; Saturday, Oct. 16 vs. Flint Hill, 2; Saturday, Oct. 23 at St. James, 2; Saturday, Oct. 29 at Maret, 6; Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Sidwell Friends, noon.
