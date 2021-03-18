Although playing just a few games each and months delayed from the usual campaign, the Flint Hill Huskies and Potomac School Panthers will have a high-school football season.
Potomac School plays two games and Flint Hill has three scheduled. The contest are all between Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference opponents.
The seasons were postponed from the usual early September starting dates because of the pandemic and significantly shortened. Each team usually plays nine games.
Potomac School hosts both of its contests, Saturday, March 20 at 2 p.m. against St. James and Saturday, March 27 at noon against Flint Hill.
That March 27 game will be the first for Flint Hill, followed by a Saturday, April 3 contest at Sidwell Friends at 2 p.m. then a home Saturday, April 10 outing at 2 p.m. against St. James.
Flint Hill is the three-time defending MAC champion, finishing 4-0 in the league in 2019 and 5-4 overall. Potomac School (4-5) was second in the MAC at 3-1, losing to Flint Hill 35-3 in a 2019 regular-season clash.
Flint Hill has won 13 straight MAC games over a four-season span. Potomac School last defeated Flint Hill in 2014.
Jeff Sejour is Flint Hill’s interim head coach, as 2019 head coach Jason Thomas is no longer with the program.
