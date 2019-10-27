The final 2019 regular-season football game for the host Flint Hill Huskies and Potomac School Panthers on Saturday, Nov. 2 will be a showdown for first place in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference.
The high-school teams enter the clash with 3-0 league records and 4-4 overall marks. The winner will be the champion and the loser the runner-up. Flint Hill is the two-time defending champion, winning 12 straight league games over a four-year stretch. Potomac School, second the last two years with 3-1 marks, last won the MAC in 2011. The team is 9-2 in the MAC over three years.
The teams each played Oct. 26, with Potomac School routing host Sidwell Friends, 28-6, in MAC action and Flint Hill losing to Lift Christian Academy, 24-7, in a non-conference tilt.
For Potomac School, Roland Martin had a touchdown runs, D.J. Washington and Brandon Potts caught scoring passes from J.T. Tyson and Potts had an interception return for a TD. The Panthers had 255 total yards.
* The Marshall Statesmen (4-4, 1-2) routed the visiting Lee Lancers, 34-0, Oct. 25 in a National District contest to end a two-game losing streak.
Patrick Margiotta threw for 118 yards and ran for 60 and a touchdown. Andrew Margiotta ran for 62 yards and a score and caught a pass for 25 yards. Thomas Burke had two catches for 42 yards and a TD and Luke Plawin had two catches for 43 yards.
* The Langley Saxons (2-6, 1-0), led 14-0 but lost to the visiting Washington-Liberty Generals, 41-21, Oct. 25 in a Liberty District game.
For Langley, runningback Tre Vasiliadis ran for 217 yards on 24 carries and scored two touchdowns on runs of 51 and 25 yards.He also had a kickoff return for 23 yards. For the season, Vasiliadis has rushed for 1,714 yards.
Langley quarterback Matt Flenniken rushed for 79 yards against W-L and completed 11 passes for 102 yards and a TD of 25 yards to Addison Wallace (five catches for 55 yards). Simon Medina had three catches for 31 and James Murray booted three extra points. Washington-Liberty threw for six touchdown passes in the game.
Langley, whch had 324 total yards, was hurt by two turnovers and 95 yards in penalties.
On defense, Joseph Nazarian had six tackles, Jacob Lubin 4.5 and Patrick Oh and Flenniken had interceptions. Eian Keough had 1.5 tackles for losses.
* The McLean Highlanders (4-4, 1-2) lost to the host South Lakes Seahawks, 40-12, Oct. 25 in a Liberty District game.
For McLean, Joe Lokke caught touchdown passes of 29 and five yards from Bijan Soltani, who was 13 of 24 passing for 162 yards and threw two interceptions. Lokke caught four passes for 66 yards, Tio Graybill caught three for 22 and Alex Banks two for 13. Ryan Jessar had 62 yards rushing for McLean.
On defense, Alec Butler made eight tackles, Bryce Molnar made seven, Nick Norton six and Cotter Smart and Conner Greer five each. Smart and Brigham DeVore each had a sack and Billy Ludwick had an interception.
* The Oakton Cougars (2-7, 0-3) were routed by the host Chantilly Chargers, 42-7, Oct. 25 in Concorde District action.
* The Madison Warhawks (5-3, 1-1) had a bye and did not play this past weekend.
