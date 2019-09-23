The Flint Hill Huskies have now won a decades worth of their own invitational tournament championships, including four in a row.
The undefeated girls high-school volleyball team (11-0) captured their 10th such title Sept. 22 by defeating Nansemond-Suffolk Academy, 2-0, in the championship match of the 15-year event at the Oakton private school. Earlier the same day, Flint Hill topped St. Catherine’s, 2-0, in the semifinals.
Overall, Flint Hill was 5-0 in the two-day competition, all 2-0 triumphs. Through 11 matches overall this fall, the defending Division I state champions have not yet lost a game, winning the others by 3-0 scores.
Counting this season and last, Flint Hill has won 33 straight matches. The Huskies were 30-1 last season.
Flint Hill junior middle blocker Elayna Duprey was chosen the 2019 tournament Most Valuable Player. Flint Hill senior outside hitter Sydney Reed and senior outside hitter Denver Pugh made the all-tournament team. Senior Addy Greene and senior Livian Matthews made all-tourney from Nansemond-Suffolk.
Duprey totaled 13 kills in the semifinals and finals with only two errors. Sophomore libero Rachel Larsen had 11 digs and was “terrific” on service receive, according to Flint Hill head coach Carrol DeNure.
The coach said setters Zoe Huang and Ericka Link ran the offense and the team had a hitting percentage of higher than 36.
“The setters did a great job of getting the ball to our hitters and keeping the defense off balance,” DeNure said.
Pugh and Reed amassed 10 and eight kills, respectively, in the playoff rounds.
NOTE: Flint Hill has finished second in its invitational three times.
