Long scoring plays continued for the Flint Hill Huskies as its winning streak grew to three games, while a trio of lost fumbles were costly for the Potomac School Panthers’ in their first loss of the season in Oct. 8 high-school football games.
Flint Hill (3-2, 2-0) routed the host St. James Saints, 51-7, on the road in Maryland in Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference play. Potomac School (3-1) lost at home to the Paul VI Catholic Panthers, 13-7, in non-conference action.
Next for the Huskies and Panthers is an Oct. 14 showdown at 2 p.m. at Flint Hill between the MAC and Northern Virginia private-school rivals. The Huskies currently are in first place in the MAC.
The scoring plays in Flint Hill’s win over St. James went for 76, 73, 59, 37, 27, 24 and 6 yards, and Dylan Logue booted a 39-yard field goal.
Huskies’ quarterback Manoli Karageorgos led the onslaught. He completed 32 of 40 passes for more than 350 yards and threw five touchdown passes.
Flint Hill also produced big scoring plays in its previous two wins, including amassing 50 points in one of those contests and 37 in the other after starting the season 0-2.
The individual standouts for Flint Hill against St. James were many.
Victor McNeal caught two touchdown passes, then on defense had an interception, a sack, three solo tackles, with two for losses. Joshua Clarke also caught two TD passes, had an interception and four tackles. Ty Harris was the third player with two touchdown catches and made three solo tackles.
Bryce Stewart threw a 78-yard option TD pass on a flanker end-around, broke up two passes and had two tackles.
Runningback Andrew King ran for 88 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, Matt Harper made five solo tackles, two for losses.
Potomac School took a 7-0 second-quarter lead against Paul VI (4-1) on an 11-yard pass from Camren Boykin to Drew Turner in the left corner of the end zone. Stefan Harvey booted the extra point.
A lost fumble inside the 20-yard line of Paul VI territory ended a potential scoring drive that could have increased Potomac School’s lead.
Paul VI scored its two touchdowns in the third period to take a 13-7 lead and end the game’s scoring. The first TD came after the defense recovered a Potomac School fumble at midfield. The team’s second scoring drive covered 74 yards in 11 plays. Potomac School then lost another fumble on its next possession in Paul VI territory.
“Turnovers were the story,” Potomac School coach C.J. Remmo said. “It’s really hard to win when you turn the ball over like we did today. We will have to regroup and get better. We hoped to jump out to a bigger lead than we had to make them play catchup.”
Potomac School moved the ball on offense. Boykin threw for 100 yards, with Turner having two catches for 26 yards, Jack Judd two for 24, runningback Marcell Gaskins three for 42 and Andrew Lay had two catches.
Gaskins rushed for 100 yards and Turner for 10.
Leading the Potomac School defense was Max Gyllenhoff with 13 tackles and three for losses. E.J. Schneeberg made nine tackles and Aidan Cullinan and Devin Dunn six each. Jag Gioia recovered a fumble and Nicholas Webster had a sack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.