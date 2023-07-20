After receiving no college offers to play basketball after his 2022 graduation from Hylton High School, Lucas Scroggins needed to find a place to generate interest.
Scroggins considered junior college until the last minute when a family friend suggested he look into Don Bosco Institute in Indiana as a postgraduate. Scroggins enrolled in the school after connecting with the coaching staff and liking what he saw while doing an online tour. In addition, Don Bosco played a competitive schedule.
Growing to 6-foot-9 while at Don Bosco, Scroggins drew attention from a number of colleges, including Division I Valparaiso in Indiana. Valpo offered Scroggins April 30.
Scroggins committed to the Beacons July 6. His first day of classes was July 11.
“I was confident it would work out, that I was going to play basketball somewhere,” Scroggins said.
Scroggins said he did not receive college offers because he needed to improve his academics coming out of high school.
“[They were] not too great,” Scroggins said. “That was an issue.”
Valparaiso announced April 7 it had hired Roger Powell Jr. as its new head coach. Powell spent the previous four seasons as an assistant at Gonzaga. He replaced Matt Lottich, who was fired after posting three straight losing seasons.
The Beacons last reached the NCAA Tournament in 2015.
Scroggins is the son of former Gar-Field High School standout Kenny Scroggins. Scroggins played at George Mason University before competing overseas in Belgium and Brazil.
