Every once in a while, Silas Dzansi broke free from watching the NFL Draft and joined his friends outside on his apartment deck in Blacksburg.

But wherever he went, Dzansi made sure he brought his phone. Smart move. As the draft wrapped up, all sorts of scenarios flew around.

His agent, Eugene Lee, told Dzansi the Indianapolis Colts might take him in the fifth round. When that didn’t happen, Lee said perhaps the San Francisco 49ers or the Buffalo Bills in the seventh and final round.

In the meantime, during the sixth round, Lee called him to say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wanted to sign Dzansi as an undrafted rookie free agent if he went undrafted.

The Bucs provided Dzansi with the best opportunity to make the team as their third tackle and they offered a good-sized signing bonus. Dzansi agreed with Lee’s assessment.

When the draft finished, he signed with Tampa Bay over offers from the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks.

Dzansi said he heard little from Tampa Bay before the draft, but he felt it was the right fit. Once he signed, Dzansi said he spoke with two Tampa Bay coaches, including the offensive line coach.

“I trust my agent,” Dzansi said. “I could stop stressing.”

Calls from friends during the draft elevated Dzansi’s anxiety levels.

“I don’t know how many times my heart dropped, thinking it was a team calling,” Dzansi said. “My best friend called and I reminded him what day it was. I had to hang up on him.”

Dzansi attracted interest from NFL teams for his 6-foot-5, 335-pound frame and his upside. The sixth-year lineman started all 11 games at left tackle in 2022 for Virginia Tech.

By going to Tampa, Dzansi has come full circle. He trained at a facility in the Florida city before Virginia Tech’s pro day in March.

“I’m going back to the same place, but on a bigger scale,” Dzansi said.