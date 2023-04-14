Hylton graduate Silas Dzansi waited his turn. Now the NFL beckons.

Silas Dzansi looked at his Virginia Tech football teammates and wondered whether he belonged on the same field.
It was the summer of 2017, and the Hylton High School graduate felt out of place as he struggled through his first preseason camp with the Hokies.
Future NFL draft picks Tim Settle and brothers Tremaine and Terrell Edmunds stood out to Dzanzi, as did future Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman. They seemed so far ahead of him.
Of Nijman’s physique, Dzansi said, “With his size and his six-pack, he was like a Greek god.”
Dzanzi, meanwhile, barely got by. He felt light-headed and out of shape during the drills. “There was a lot of doubt.”
Dzansi could have quit or transferred to another school. But that wasn’t his style. Instead, he patiently bided his time until good things began to happen.
He noticed the difference during the 2019 preseason. Participating in the Oklahoma drill, where players go one-on-one looking to push the other out of a confined space, Dzansi won more matchups than he lost.
From there, Dzansi gained the confidence to find his footing along the Hokies’ offensive line. It meant playing different positions, battling minor injuries and going through a steep learning curve at times.
But Dzansi put in the work, and as a result he has a chance to play in the NFL. If he’s not selected during the seven-round NFL Draft that runs April 27-29, Dzansi should sign with a franchise as an undrafted rookie free agent.
Either way, he expects to have a shot. And that’s all he asks for – no matter how long it took to get to this point.
“Sometimes you need to wait,” Dzansi said. “Everything will come to light.”
Decision about final season
Dzansi considered pursuing an NFL career a year ago because he was eligible to do so. He talked to his family and coaches about whether he should leave or come back for one more season at Virginia Tech.
“It was definitely a hard decision,” Dzansi said. “Playing five years of college football is not easy and then to come back for a sixth? I could help out my family. It took me a while to decide.”
In the end, Dzansi heeded the advice of NFL scouts, among others, who said they wanted to see him show more consistency by holding a starting spot for the entire season.
He had played every position on the offensive line except center. Dzansi was initially slated as Virginia Tech’s starting left tackle in 2018 before cramping issues kept him out of the Hokies’ season opener. Freshman Christian Darrisaw got the call and stayed there until the Minnesota Vikings selected him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
In 2021, Dzansi played in a career-high 12 games, including seven starts. But those starts were at three different positions. While that made him versatile, Dzansi moved around a lot and was in and out of the starting lineup.
The sixth-year senior returned for his final season with the intent of proving to himself and the scouts he could do what they asked of him. The Hokies needed experience and leadership upfront after losing three of their linemen to the NFL.
When Virginia Tech offensive line coach Joe Rudolph arrived in Blacksburg as a member of new head coach Brent Pry’s staff, he believed Dzansi could become an integral contributor.
A team captain, Dzansi filled the void. And for the first time in his college career, the 6-foot-5, 335-pound Dzansi started every game at the same position (left tackle).
“I had more consistent film and I got a chance to be a team captain and teams love that,” Dzansi said. “It was the right decision. I’m not complaining.”
Showcasing his skills
Dzansi’s performance earned him an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in January to showcase his skills in front of NFL personnel. During the week, he had the chance to learn under Hall of Fame lineman Jackie Slater.
“It was a good experience to prepare for the next level,” Dzansi said.
His final season at Virginia Tech also earned him a surprise selection as one of 80 players taken in the 10-round USFL Draft Feb. 21.
A couple of days before the draft, Dzansi heard from a scout with the Memphis Showboats who told him they might select him. Training in Tampa in preparation for Virginia Tech’s Pro Day on March 20, Dzansi forgot about the call until he saw a tweet from Memphis listing him as its ninth-round pick.
Dzansi said Memphis reached out to him a week later. The team, whose season opens April 15, understood Dzansi’s first goal is to play in the NFL.
“They told me they want me to pursue that and [they] are a back-up plan,” Dzansi said. “That will be good. If I don’t make it in the NFL, I can go to Memphis, get some film and prove I played in the pros.”
Dzani is used to waiting his turn. He initially committed to Delaware State in high school, but the MEAC program pulled its offer after Dzansi failed to achieve a qualifying score on the SAT.
In high school, Dzansi had size and athleticism (he won InsideNoVa’s Hoops Fest dunk contest as a junior), but he lacked experience. Dzansi joined Hylton’s varsity football team as a sophomore but didn’t become a starter until his senior season, when he replaced all-state lineman and Ohio State signee Matt Burrell Jr. as the Bulldogs’ starting left tackle.
Under head coach Frank Beamer, Virginia Tech made a late push for the then-senior. A week before signing day in 2016, Dzansi met the Hokies’ offensive line coach in Hylton head football coach Tony Lilly’s office. The coach offered Dzansi a scholarship, and he committed right then.
Dzansi first enrolled as a postgraduate student at Fork Union Military Academy to raise his standardized test schools and complete an Algebra II course he needed for admission into Virginia Tech. He enrolled at Virginia Tech in January 2017 to play for Justin Fuente after Beamer retired.
Even though his journey has been a long one with ups and downs, Dzansi said, everything has worked out as planned.
“I doubted myself. There were coaching changes and position changes,” Dzansi said. “It’s great to see this come to fruition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.