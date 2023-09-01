“Winning makes everything tastes good.”

That’s the motto the Hylton Bulldogs have adopted since coach Nate Murphy took over the program.

For the first time since October 25, 2021, Hylton tasted the fruits of victory, thanks to some strong defense, a few exciting long runs from Logan Marshall, and ultimately a 70-yard pass from quarterback Jacob Benavides to Josh Rahim that set up the Bulldogs’ final score as Hylton defeated visiting Osbourn Park 27-0 in a non-district game Thursday night.

Hylton (1-1) struggled early, fumbling once and having an early touchdown called back due to a holdinng penalty in a scoreless first half.

Overall, Hylton was penalized 14 times for 134 yards, but the Bulldogs were fortunate that Osbourn Park (1-1) was penalized 11 times for 90 yards and committed two turnovers. The Yellow Jackets’ lone scoring opportunity came near the end of the first half when MacIas Gilderetes missed a 47-yard field goal try that hit the left goalpost and bounced onto the field.

After struggling in the first half, prompting one Hylton staffer to remark “We can’t get out of our own way,” Hylton asserted itself in the second half.

Following Osbourn Park’s stalled drive to begin the second half, the Bulldogs embarked on an 8-play, 65-yard drive that was capped by a 4-yard run by Marshall to open the scoring with eight minutes left in the third quarter. Six minutes later, Marshall sccored again, this time on a 16-yard run to make it 14-0. Overall, Marshall carried 14 times for 106 yards for the Bulldogs.

Hylton administered the proverbial dagger in the fourth quarter in the form of Benavides, who threw a 16-yard scoring pass to Josh Rahim with 6:50 left and set up his own 1-yard scoring run with an electrifying 70-yard strike to Patrick Holt.

Following the victory, which was punctuated by two defensive interceptions and two sacks, Hylton’s players jumped up and down, shouted in exaltation, and some pounded each other on the back in celebration. Shortly thereafter, Murphy had difficulty putting into words what it meant to end a streak that began a week after Hylton beat Colgan in October, 2021.

“It feels amazing [to end the streak for me] but [it] is even better for the kids,” a smiling Murphy said. “We had a good game plan, made spme adjustments at halftime, and finished it. But it’s only one; the season isn’t finished yet.”

Benavides, who completed 6 of 13 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown, did “what we expect of him,” Murphy said. Later, Murphy added that Marshall is “a special player.”

“The coaching staff just needs to get him enough touches to keep him going,” Murphy said.

Osbourn Park quarterback Adrian Cabrera was hurried often, but managed to escape trouble on several occasions. Overall, he completed 12 passes for 154 yards. He ran for 71 more, meaning he accounted for all but negative-8 yards of the Yellow Jackets’ offense.

OSBOURN PARK (1-1) 0 0 0 0—0

Hylton (1-1) 0 0 14 13—27

SCORING SUMMARY

THIRD QUARTER

H—Marshall 4 run (Berendo kick). 8:00

H—Marshall 16 run (Berendo kick), 2:00

FOURTH QUARTER

H—Rahim 16 pass from Benavides (Berendo kick), 6:50

H—Benavides 1 run (run failed), 2:01

Missed Field Goal—Osbourn Park, Gideretes, 47.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing—Osbourn Park, Cabrera 16-71, Tibbs 11-(negative 7), Danquah 1-(-2), Patel 1-(minus 4); Hylton, Marshall 14-106, Smith 4-68,. Benavides 6-8, Berry 1-0, Greer 1-(minus 3).

Passing—Osbourn Park, Cabrera 10-28-2-154; Hylton, Benavides 5-14-1-171.

Receiving—Osbourn Park, Brown 6-82, Palza 5-34, Danquah 1-79, Patel 1-2; Hylton, Rahim 3-80, Holt 1-79, Williams 4-34, Berry 1-2.