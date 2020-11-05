The Madison Warhawks ice hockey club high-school team opened its 2020-21 high-school season with a close 8-6 loss to the Park View/Rappahannock Patriots.
(Club teams have no direct affiliation with high-school athletic programs.)
The Patriots started strong by scoring six first-period goals.
Madison forward Jake Alford, who finished with a hat trick, scored his initial goal late in the first period. Madison added five more goals in the final two stanzas.
Alford added an assist in the match. Also scoring for Madison were Ben Cowell with a goal and an assist and George Bilidas and Max Marr added a goal each. Other assists went to J.T. Gary with two and Nick Cooper, E.J. Nelson and Peter Dorosheff with one each.
Madison goalie Arman Dorosheff faced 34 shots.
Madison plays in the Adams Division of the Northern Virginia Scholastic Hockey League, which also includes Oakton and McLean.
n The Langley Saxons opened their club season with an 8-3 win over Fauquier/Highlands in Northern Virginia Scholastic Hockey League play.
Leading Langley was Kam Khazai with three goals and one assist and Max Veretenov had a goal and one assist.
Scoring one goal each were Callie Cahill, Max Moser, Michael Alie and Mike Kuligowski. Having one assist each were Daniel Veretenov, Eric Bellino and Ethan Slamowitz.
Leo Song had the win in goal.
Langley plays in the Adams Division along with Madison, McLean and Oakton.
Langley won the entire league title in the 2018-19 season.
* The McLean Highlanders and Oakton Cougars also play in the Northern Virginia Scholastic Hockey League.
Oakton lost its opening match to the Yorktown Patriots, 8-1. McLean did not play the first weekend of the new season.
McLean was scheduled to face Loudoun Valley/Woodgrove in its opening match.
McLean and Oakton each play in the Adams Division along with Madison, Langley and Loudoun Valley/Woodgrove.
