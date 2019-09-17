The Arlington Impact Elite 16-under girls softball team compiled a 5-1 record to win the Maryland Free State Open 18-under A championship in Columbia, Md., recently.
The Impact defeated the Churchville Lightning 16-under team in the title game, 9-3, avenging their only loss in pool play. The Impact won behind clutch RBI hits from Abby Kohan, Torrie McNabb, Erika Castellano and Haley Greer.
The Impact recorded back-to-back shutouts in the first two rounds of elimination, blanking the Olney Cougars, 9-0, and the Loudoun Inferno 18B, 10-0, behind the strong pitching of Kohan and McNabb. Ryan Shannon delivered multiple clutch hits and Molly Kaufman and Kara Bremser had key RBIs.
Piper Tedrow had a strong weekend at the plate, hitting better than .600 and leading the team with nine runs scored. Kat Lentz had a strong weekend hitting and causing havoc on the base paths. Greer threw out three runners stealing.
The Impact also benefited from strong defense performances from Castellano at third base and Livy Fried at second.
In pool play, trailing 8-3 in their last at-bat against the 18UA Virginia Legends, the Impact amassed five consecutive hits to load the bases and narrow the score to 8-5. Sasa Groome then belted a grand slam for a 9-8 walk-off victory.
The Impact then blanked the Loudoun Inferno 18UA, 5-0, behind the shutout pitching of McNabb.
The Impact is the college showcase division of Arlington Girls Softball Association. The team is coached by Doug Kaufman and Dave Kohan.
