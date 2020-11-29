ARLINGTON IMPACT: The Arlington Impact girls softball team compiled a 61-16 record during the 2019-20 season, was ranked No. 1 in Virginia at the 16-under level and in the top 10 nationally.
The team won five tournaments, including the 18-under Gold Tournament and the Team New Jersey College Showcase.
Players for the team were pitchers Torrie McNabb and Abby Kohan; catcher Haley Greer; first baseman/catcher Molly Kaufman; second baseman Livy Fried; shortstops Emily Reagan and Kara Bremser; third baseman Erika Castellano; and outfielders Piper Tedrow, Ryan Shannon, Sasa Groome and Kat Lentz.
SOFTBALL UMPIRES BUSY: Joe DeFranco is a girls fastpitch softball umpire and the deputy umpire-in-chief for USA Softball of Virginia.
While high-school games weren’t played in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was plenty of youth and travel softball action in the summer and fall that kept umpires busy.
DeFranco said if the high-school season is factored out, the Northern Virginia Softball Umpires Association worked about as many games in 2020 as it had in previous years.
“The recreation leagues were busy and because we had a handful of umpires sitting out the season because of COVID, our new recruits from the winter and fall of 2020 were instrumental to our success of covering all the games,” DeFranco said. “Let’s hope high-school softball season will be able to run in the spring and we can start to feel normal again.”
DeFranco, a former head softball coach at Wakefield High School, publishes a blog that answers many rule questions about softball. It can be found at: JoeTheUmp.wordpress.com.
The blog contains some good stuff.
WAKEFIELD COACHES SHOW RETURNS: Wakefield High School boys basketball coaches Tony Bentley and Horace “Buck” Willis recently resumed their online interview show that is titled “The Buck and Tony Show.”
The pair interviewed former Wakefield football and boys basketball star Joe Lowe on one program and Wakefield cheerleading coaches on another. The cheer program also included former Wakefield director of student activities Noel Deskins.
Lowe, who scored more than 1,000 career points in basketball, competed at Wakefield from 1983 to 1987, then played college basketball at then Longwood College. He talked about growing up in Arlington and playing the two sports at the school.
Willis and Bentley played the two sports at then-Washington-Lee High School. In basketball, Willis said on the show that he wore uniform 24 because Lowe wore the same number when he played earlier at Wakefield.
To find the show, visit the Wakefield High boys basketball Twitter site.
Other upcoming guest will include former standout high-school basketball players in Arlington County like brothers Crawford and Walter Palmer, Lori Grimm and Tony Stanley – all of Washington-Lee, Allan Glascock and Kenny Staton of Wakefield and Darryl Armstrong of Yorktown.
