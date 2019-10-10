The Arlington Impact 16-under girls softball team won a second straight tournament, capturing the gold bracket of the Potomac River Clash.
Trailing 4-2 with two outs in their last at-bat in the semifinals against the Unity, the Impact loaded the bases, then Livy Fried delivered a two-run single, tying the game at 4. Abby Kohan then smacked a long double, scoring Sasa Groome and Fried for the 6-4 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, Kohan pitched out of a jam to send Impact to the title game.
In the finals against Hughesville Hustle with the game tied at 6 in the seventh inning, Erika Castellano and Molly Kaufman each delivered two-run singles as the Impact won, 10-6.
Overall, the Impact went 5-1 in the tourney.
Kohan and Torrie McNabb were strong on the mound for the team. Piper Tedrow and Ryan Shannon played strong defense in the outfield. Haley Greer had several clutch hits and hit .400 for the tourney. Castellano, Tedrow, Kohan, Kaufman, Fried and Kat Lentz all hit at least .400.
The Impact have been ranked No. 1 nationally at the 16UA Level in one poll.
