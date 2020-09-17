The Arlington Impact girls 18-under softball team won the recent Potomac River Clash Tournament in Sterling with a 6-0 record.
Strong pitching was provided by Abby Kohan and Torrie McNabb, who allowed only four runs in those six games.
In a 3-0 semifinal victory over the Virginia Glory, McNabb allowed only three hits and struck out 10.
In the 9-1 championship win over Southern Maryland, Kohan allowed one run on four hits and fanned seven.
Offensively, the Impact amassed 65 runs and belted seven home runs. Haley Greer, Molly Kaufman, Clare Fortier smacked two homers each and Emily Reagan hit one.
Livy Fried led the team with 10 RBIs and hit over .600.
Leadoff batter Piper Tedrow led the team with 11 hits and scored 11 times. Greer, Reagan, Kaufman, Tedrow and Macey Johnson all hit .500 in the tourney.
Strong defense and clutch hits were provided by Erika Castellano at third base and Audrey Maxwell in left field.
The Impact are a nationally-ranked 18-under team that is coached by Doug Kaufman and Dave Kohan.
NOTE: Many of the current Impact players were members of last year’s 16-under team that finished 61-16 overall in the fall and spring seasons and was ranked No. 13 nationally.
