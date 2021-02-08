The Marshall High School boys and girls track and field teams each finished second in the indoor National District indoor championships.
Leading the Marshall girls was high-jump winner Emma Ford (5-feet, 6-inches), shot-put winner Sarah Pounder (34-4), Elizabeth Epstein in the 500 (1:21.79) and the winning 4x400 (4:19.06) and 4x800 (10:42.69) relays.
Second for Marshall were Makayla Jones-Suggs (300), Claire Lee (500), Caroline Sullivan (1,000), Emilie DonTigny (1,600) and Torri McNabb (55 hurdles).
For the Marshall boys, Patrick Smith won the 500 (1:09.01), Sebastian Malave won the 1,000 (2:35.88), the 4x400 (3:31.86) and 4x800 (8:31.85) relays were first and Sean Sanders was second in the 1,000.
*At the Concorde District indoor girls and boys track and field meets, Oakton High School’s Abba Kodiaga won the girls 55 hurdles (9.92) and was second in the 500 and Oakton’s Zach Morse won the 1,600 (4:36.76) and was second in the 3,200.
Also for the Oakton boys, Arnav Tikhe won the 3,200 (9:32.4), Ethan Gregory won the high jump (5-6) with Andrew Franco second, Ethan Hug was second in the 1,600 and Garrett Woodhouse was second in the 3,200.
For the Madison girls, Emily Rothrock won the pole vault (8-3) and for the Madison boys, Jake Reiman was first in the pole vault (12-0) and Nicholas Cloud won the shot (50-9).
*At the Liberty District indoor girls and boys track and field meets, McLean High School’s Xavier Jemison won the boys 1,000-meter race (2:36.58) and the 1,600 (4:31.02) to lead the way among local participants.
Also for the McLean boys, Eric Mizusawa won the high jump (5-10) and Robbie Coates won the shot put (39-6).
For the McLean girls, Thais Rolly had a second in the 1,000 and Mary Steinbicker was second in the 500.
For the Langley High boys, Jack Pino won the 300 (36.75) and Travis Martin was second in the pole vault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.